Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles came away with two huge victories over Perryton on Friday night. The boys team won 57-21 over Perryton and held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just two points in the second quarter. The girls team won in absolutely dominant...
Good News: White Deer family uses faith to push through cancer diagnosis
WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - A cancer diagnosis is always serious and sometimes life threatening. However, an area couple’s journey over the last few months is an example of hope and progress in the battle against cancer. Tim Bolding, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is planning for the...
Ice storms and winter weather preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice storms and ice accumulation are a topic of concern for this time of year. We’ve taken a look at the phenomenon and how to stay safe when dealing with ice. Ice storms are caused by freezing rain when it enters an area. Ice can then weigh down tree branches, utility poles, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo
A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall took down Pampa in a pair of games over at Randall High School on Friday night. The Lady Raiders took the victory 54-29 behind another great performance from Sadie Sanchez. She led Randall in scoring once again with 18, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Ashley Norman had 12 points on the night as well. Cambree Dyer and Berlin Bartlett led the way for Pampa with eight each.
Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns at home on Friday. The Lady Dons came into the game off a big win over Plainview on Tuesday. They took that momentum with them into the game against Caprock and came away with yet another close victory. The margin of victory over the two games combined was just five points, with the 62-60 win over Plainview and 51-48 win over Caprock. After starting district play off 0-2, the Lady Dons have bounced back in a big way to move to 2-2 in district play.
Applications open for civic leadership program ‘Forward’ that launches in spring 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Elevate Amarillo has announced the launch of Forward, a leadership development program in collaboration with the Innovation Outpost and Forward 48 based. This program, launching May 2, is limited to 38 spots for the highest achievers under the age of 40 in the Panhandle region to...
Nazareth boys and girls take down Happy in rivalry matchup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #11 ranked Nazareth girls team and the #6 ranked Nazareth boys team went on the road and took down the Happy Cowboys and Cowgirls. The Swifts took down Happy 45-33. Kayle Rogers played a key role in the paint for the Swifts. For the Cowboys, Kyton Johnson (11 points) and Jimmy Reyes (9 points) led the way in scoring.
