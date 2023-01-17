ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
HEREFORD, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles came away with two huge victories over Perryton on Friday night. The boys team won 57-21 over Perryton and held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just two points in the second quarter. The girls team won in absolutely dominant...
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo

A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall took down Pampa in a pair of games over at Randall High School on Friday night. The Lady Raiders took the victory 54-29 behind another great performance from Sadie Sanchez. She led Randall in scoring once again with 18, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Ashley Norman had 12 points on the night as well. Cambree Dyer and Berlin Bartlett led the way for Pampa with eight each.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns at home on Friday. The Lady Dons came into the game off a big win over Plainview on Tuesday. They took that momentum with them into the game against Caprock and came away with yet another close victory. The margin of victory over the two games combined was just five points, with the 62-60 win over Plainview and 51-48 win over Caprock. After starting district play off 0-2, the Lady Dons have bounced back in a big way to move to 2-2 in district play.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nazareth boys and girls take down Happy in rivalry matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #11 ranked Nazareth girls team and the #6 ranked Nazareth boys team went on the road and took down the Happy Cowboys and Cowgirls. The Swifts took down Happy 45-33. Kayle Rogers played a key role in the paint for the Swifts. For the Cowboys, Kyton Johnson (11 points) and Jimmy Reyes (9 points) led the way in scoring.
NAZARETH, TX

