KFDA
‘It could lead to death’: Relationship-related stalking on the rise in Randall County
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County is seeing an uptick in the amount of stalking cases being reported and filed by the district attorney’s office. There has also been a change in the types of stalking being seen. The DA’s office says in the past, cases of stalking were...
KFDA
VIDEO: Walmart donates $5,000 to the Bridge, Boys Ranch for new video recording equipment
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area. According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
KFDA
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
KFDA
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
KFDA
Good News: White Deer family uses faith to push through cancer diagnosis
WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - A cancer diagnosis is always serious and sometimes life threatening. However, an area couple’s journey over the last few months is an example of hope and progress in the battle against cancer. Tim Bolding, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is planning for the...
KFDA
Applications open for civic leadership program ‘Forward’ that launches in spring 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Elevate Amarillo has announced the launch of Forward, a leadership development program in collaboration with the Innovation Outpost and Forward 48 based. This program, launching May 2, is limited to 38 spots for the highest achievers under the age of 40 in the Panhandle region to...
KFDA
Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall took down Pampa in a pair of games over at Randall High School on Friday night. The Lady Raiders took the victory 54-29 behind another great performance from Sadie Sanchez. She led Randall in scoring once again with 18, 11 of which came in the first quarter. Ashley Norman had 12 points on the night as well. Cambree Dyer and Berlin Bartlett led the way for Pampa with eight each.
KFDA
Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles came away with two huge victories over Perryton on Friday night. The boys team won 57-21 over Perryton and held the Rangers scoreless in the fourth quarter and to just two points in the second quarter. The girls team won in absolutely dominant...
KFDA
Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns at home on Friday. The Lady Dons came into the game off a big win over Plainview on Tuesday. They took that momentum with them into the game against Caprock and came away with yet another close victory. The margin of victory over the two games combined was just five points, with the 62-60 win over Plainview and 51-48 win over Caprock. After starting district play off 0-2, the Lady Dons have bounced back in a big way to move to 2-2 in district play.
KFDA
Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons set to square off on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an amazing Tuesday night of basketball in the Texas panhandle, the Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons will face off on TPSN this Friday. Both the boys are girls games will be streamed live. Both Caprock teams are still seeking that first district win of the season. Both the dons boys and girls teams are coming off a pair of razor thin victories against Plainview.
KFDA
Nazareth boys and girls take down Happy in rivalry matchup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The #11 ranked Nazareth girls team and the #6 ranked Nazareth boys team went on the road and took down the Happy Cowboys and Cowgirls. The Swifts took down Happy 45-33. Kayle Rogers played a key role in the paint for the Swifts. For the Cowboys, Kyton Johnson (11 points) and Jimmy Reyes (9 points) led the way in scoring.
