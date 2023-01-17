Read full article on original website
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
newhavenarts.org
New Haven Pride Center Furloughs Eight Of Nine Employees
Juancarlos Soto at the Pride Center Friday. Lucy Gellman Photos. An anchor of New Haven’s LGBTQ+ community has furloughed eight of its nine staff members for the immediate future in a bid to stay financially afloat during a time of sustained uncertainty. On Friday afternoon, the New Haven Pride...
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
franchising.com
IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut
The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
Vernon Restaurant To Close After 26 Years As Owner Focuses On Family
After serving customers for more than two decades, a Connecticut restaurant will soon close its doors. Pancho Loco, located in the Tolland County town of Vernon, will close on Friday, Feb. 24, the owner announced on Friday, Jan. 20. He said he made the decision to close the eatery as...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders working to stop violence in New Haven
In Hamden the community is having a conversation about crime with local, state and federal leaders. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi has a look at the wet conditions in northern Litchfield County.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days. Saturday, January 21. Ski Sundown. 11:00am – 2:00pm. 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT dealing with teacher shortage crisis
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
Eyewitness News
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Lyman Hall Vs. Sheehan. Updated: 6 hours ago. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Lyman Hall Vs. Sheehan. Hamden Police respond to...
qvcc.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
CT State Community College’s first chief of police Chris Chute (center) is sworn in by Chris Watson, state’s attorney as his mother Norma Chute (left) looks on. Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College.
Eyewitness News
Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for help in the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from West Hartford. Police say Rachel Goulet was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to reports Rachel told her parents she would be back in 15 minutes...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Six at The Bushnell, Hartford Boat Show & Roller Skating
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you! See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power! All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, […]
Eyewitness News
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon
The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12. Meteorologist Scot Haney said isolated rain and snow showers were possible Friday. Then, another storm looks to arrive late Sunday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot...
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
UConn opening food pantries at regional campuses for students in need
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Uconn’s Avery Point campus in Groton opened a food pantry for students on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting was held to kick off the university’s efforts to help students with food insecurity. The food pantry, called Husky Harvest, will be opening at all of its regional campuses. That means, in addition to Avery […]
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Eyewitness News
“Rolling shootout” in Hamden, New Haven injures 21-year-old
(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. Police say two vehicles were involved in a “rolling shootout” from Hamden to New Haven. New Haven police said around...
Eyewitness News
Home visits helped improve student attendance in schools, new report says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new report is shedding light on how much home visits have helped students struggling with attendance. The issue was amplified by the pandemic, but a new report from the state Department of Education is showing signs of improvement. The program targeted 15 school districts in...
