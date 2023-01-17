Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
World
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
World
New Zealand's prime minister, a liberal icon, is stepping down
Jacinda Ardern was only 37 when she became prime minister of New Zealand. She soon earned accolades as a standard bearer for progressive and democratic values. But these 5 1/2 years have not been easy. In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she no longer has the energy to continue in office. The World's Sarah Birnbaum has our story.
World
The world's richest meet in Davos, pledge funds for climate
Some of the world's most powerful people are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual conference organized by the World Economic Forum. On the agenda is climate change, more specifically, how the world's richest people and businesses can help fund climate action. The World's Marco Werman is joined by Karl Mathiesen who is a senior climate correspondent at Politico Europe.
World
Street protests return in Venezuela
Thousands of teachers, nurses and pensioners have been joining demonstrations across Venezuela this week. These public workers have seen their salary significantly reduced after an inflation rate of 300% last year.
World
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey
The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
World
Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy
China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
World
Lula empowers Brazil's Indigenous peoples with their own ministry. But environmental protection remains a key concern.
Felled trees on Karipuna territory in the Amazonian state of Rondônia. When Indigenous activists, leaders and allies gathered on Jan. 2, at Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, it was finally time to celebrate. This was an agency that had previously protected Indigenous rights and native land, but which,...
World
Tanks for Ukraine are 'ready to go' when Germany and US strike a deal, retired Navy Adm. says
Germany has faced mounting pressure to supply Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv as the war in Ukraine rages on — or to clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver German-made Leopards from their own stocks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to host a regular...
