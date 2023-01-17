ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World

Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike

President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
World

New Zealand's prime minister, a liberal icon, is stepping down

Jacinda Ardern was only 37 when she became prime minister of New Zealand. She soon earned accolades as a standard bearer for progressive and democratic values. But these 5 1/2 years have not been easy. In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she no longer has the energy to continue in office. The World's Sarah Birnbaum has our story.
World

The world's richest meet in Davos, pledge funds for climate

Some of the world's most powerful people are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual conference organized by the World Economic Forum. On the agenda is climate change, more specifically, how the world's richest people and businesses can help fund climate action. The World's Marco Werman is joined by Karl Mathiesen who is a senior climate correspondent at Politico Europe.
World

Street protests return in Venezuela

Thousands of teachers, nurses and pensioners have been joining demonstrations across Venezuela this week. These public workers have seen their salary significantly reduced after an inflation rate of 300% last year.
World

Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey

The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
World

Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy

China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.

