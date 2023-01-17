ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program

Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy

China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey

The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
New guidance for Canadians: Just two drinks a week

A Canadian agency that sets national standards for alcohol consumption is recommending Canadians dramatically reduce their alcohol intake. Previously, it said that women can safely have up to 10 drinks per week and men can have up to 15. The new standard cuts that to a maximum of two drinks per week for all genders. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on how those guidelines are being received.

