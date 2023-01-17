ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants

The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
OURAY, CO
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek

Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
MONTROSE, CO
Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023

It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting

It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
CLIFTON, CO
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
MONTROSE, CO
There’s Enough Room for Horses at This Montrose Colorado Mansion

I have never claimed to be a cowboy, but I learned a long time ago that if you're over the age of 12 and you want to pretend to be a cowboy, you had better be a real one. The actual consequences of being a 'fake' cowboy are left vague, but I assume it's nothing one would want, but I've already come to terms with the fact that cowboying is better left to those made of sterner stuff than I.
MONTROSE, CO
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

