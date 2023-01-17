Read full article on original website
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants
The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
How to Get in and Out Of Montrose Quick: Tips for Colorado Commuters
The unfortunate truth is that sometimes, you just have to work in different town than the one you live in. Commuting isn't the greatest, honestly it mostly sucks, but sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do. Luckily for us, out here on the Western Slope, there...
10 Fun Adult Activities You Can Do In Grand Junction During Winter
Winter has arrived in western Colorado, but don't let that stop you from being active for the next several weeks. Winter means great for fun on the slopes, snowmobile trails, and snowshoe trails. But, for those who aren't especially keen on the idea of playing in the snow, what are you going to do when it's too cold to play outdoors?
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek
Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023
It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
Grand Junction Colorado Shares Our Favorite Celebrity Encounters
It's always fun to hear about celebrity encounters in Colorado. We have all had a couple of run-ins with famous people, and some of us were lucky enough to get a photo to document the occasion. We asked you which celebrities you have met and if you had any pictures...
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023
We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
There’s Enough Room for Horses at This Montrose Colorado Mansion
I have never claimed to be a cowboy, but I learned a long time ago that if you're over the age of 12 and you want to pretend to be a cowboy, you had better be a real one. The actual consequences of being a 'fake' cowboy are left vague, but I assume it's nothing one would want, but I've already come to terms with the fact that cowboying is better left to those made of sterner stuff than I.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
