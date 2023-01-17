ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death

A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Vice

Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested

After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.

