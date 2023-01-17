Read full article on original website
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Wagner Group Mercenary Dodges Gunfire, Guard Dogs to Flee Russia: Report
Andrey Medvedev told Russian language outlet the Insider that he had witnessed the execution of mercenaries who refused to fight.
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut
The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
Ukraine Targets Russian Ammunition Depots as Wagner Group Advance Stalls
Two ammunition depots were destroyed in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, a spokesman for Ukraine's armed forces said.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Wagner chief tells inmates 'don't rape women' after releasing them in return for fighting in Ukraine
The prisoners were recruited by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin who offered them an amnesty in return for joining Russia's failing invasion of Ukraine.
Former Russian Commander Pours Cold Water on Putin's Success in Soledar
"The capture of the center and most of Soledar by Wagner units is an undoubted tactical success. However, the enemy's front was NOT broken," Igor Girkin said.
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Igor Girkin said that Russia could "collapse into a civil war with millions of casualties" as his country continues to fight in Ukraine.
Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death
A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Russia Tacks on Another Demand for Ukraine in Exchange for Peace
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the prospect of negotiations with Ukraine during a Wednesday press conference.
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
