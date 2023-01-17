ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
World

Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike

President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
World

Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada

An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy