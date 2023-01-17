Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
Lula empowers Brazil's Indigenous peoples with their own ministry. But environmental protection remains a key concern.
Felled trees on Karipuna territory in the Amazonian state of Rondônia. When Indigenous activists, leaders and allies gathered on Jan. 2, at Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, it was finally time to celebrate. This was an agency that had previously protected Indigenous rights and native land, but which,...
Tanks for Ukraine are 'ready to go' when Germany and US strike a deal, retired Navy Adm. says
Germany has faced mounting pressure to supply Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv as the war in Ukraine rages on — or to clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver German-made Leopards from their own stocks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to host a regular...
