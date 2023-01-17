Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Tanks for Ukraine are 'ready to go' when Germany and US strike a deal, retired Navy Adm. says
Germany has faced mounting pressure to supply Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv as the war in Ukraine rages on — or to clear the way for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver German-made Leopards from their own stocks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to host a regular...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program
Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey
The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
The world's richest meet in Davos, pledge funds for climate
Some of the world's most powerful people are meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual conference organized by the World Economic Forum. On the agenda is climate change, more specifically, how the world's richest people and businesses can help fund climate action. The World's Marco Werman is joined by Karl Mathiesen who is a senior climate correspondent at Politico Europe.
Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy
China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
Deaths in Afghanistan from wintry cold
Taliban officials said Thursday that 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan's harsh winter, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis. Host Marco Werman has the story.
Lula empowers Brazil's Indigenous peoples with their own ministry. But environmental protection remains a key concern.
Felled trees on Karipuna territory in the Amazonian state of Rondônia. When Indigenous activists, leaders and allies gathered on Jan. 2, at Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, it was finally time to celebrate. This was an agency that had previously protected Indigenous rights and native land, but which,...
