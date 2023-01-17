ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
World

Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike

President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
World

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program

Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
World

Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada

An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
World

Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy

China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
World

Study: Egypt croc mummification rare

A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
World

Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey

The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.

