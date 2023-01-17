Read full article on original website
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
World
Calls to reform pensions anger French workers who begin strike
President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise France's retirement age by two years to 64. The government claims it's key to financing the public pension system. In response, trade unions launched a general strike that paralyzed public transport and shut many schools. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Vincent Martigny, a professor of politics at the University of Nice.
World
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia wants a nuclear program
Powerful and influential figures from around the world are rubbing shoulders in Davos, Switzerland. And among them are officials from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters. Recently, the kingdom has been pursuing another source of energy: nuclear. And as The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports, the idea comes with many complications and concerns.
World
Iranian musician and podcaster concerned about safety in Canada
An Iranian Canadian musician fears he's being targeted by the Iranian government for his frank and emotional discussions on his podcast. After his father was killed and his mother was barred from leaving Iran, Ramin Seyed Emami, known by fans as King Raam, has been sharing his experiences and talking to young people in Tehran. Anita Elash reports on why the podcast has become so popular.
World
Chinese New Year post-zero-COVID policy
China is entering the Lunar New Year this weekend. And for many people living in cities across China, this is the first New Year holiday since the start of the pandemic when they’ll be able to travel back to their hometowns. After three years of travel restrictions and long lockdowns, those emergency COVID-19 rules have been lifted. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor tells host Carol Hills, it doesn’t mean the coronavirus is gone.
World
Study: Egypt croc mummification rare
A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
World
Future uncertain for ancient copper market in Turkey
The city of Gaziantep, Turkey, sits near the country's southeastern border with Syria. In ancient times, it was called Antep — a Silk Road hub of copper manufacturing. Artists continue that legacy today at the city's copper bazaar, where they shape and press intricately etched copper kitchenware. But the survival of this ancient art is up against cheap manufactured counterparts. The World's Durrie Bouscaren reports.
World
Lula empowers Brazil's Indigenous peoples with their own ministry. But environmental protection remains a key concern.
Felled trees on Karipuna territory in the Amazonian state of Rondônia. When Indigenous activists, leaders and allies gathered on Jan. 2, at Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, FUNAI, it was finally time to celebrate. This was an agency that had previously protected Indigenous rights and native land, but which,...
