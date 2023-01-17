Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
World
Shakira's latest hit slamming her ex breaks records for Latin artists on YouTube
Shakira poses for portrait photographs for "Elvis" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. Shakira is turning her recent breakup into a plentiful source of inspiration and commercial success. The Colombian singer has teamed up with Argentine producer Bizarrap for her latest hit — a...
World
New Cate Blanchett film divides opinion among female conductors
Actress Cate Blanchett is tipped to win her third Oscar for her performance as a virtuoso conductor in the new film “Tar.” But the film has divided opinion in the world of classical music. World-renowned US conductor Marin Alsop has described it as "offensive" and "anti-woman." But as The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, many female conductors welcome the fact that the movie has started a conversation about the dearth of women leading world-class orchestras.
World
Cue the drama: Corruption scandal rocks professional snooker
Professional snooker has been hit by what some are calling the cue sport's biggest corruption scandal. The governing body of the billiards-like game charged 10 Chinese players, including a former Master's champion, this week with match-fixing. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Frank Keogh, a senior journalist at BBC Sports.
World
Study: Egypt croc mummification rare
A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
World
Museum highlights New York's sacred spaces
New York City, known for being a financial center and its dazzling night life, isn’t often associated with religion. So, curator Azra Dawood put together a museum exhibit to highlight the sacred spaces found in a city that’s often regarded as more secular. It looks at the city’s religious roots and immigrant experience, with a special focus on the South Asian community after 9/11. The World’s Sara Hassan reports.
