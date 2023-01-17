Actress Cate Blanchett is tipped to win her third Oscar for her performance as a virtuoso conductor in the new film “Tar.” But the film has divided opinion in the world of classical music. World-renowned US conductor Marin Alsop has described it as "offensive" and "anti-woman." But as The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, many female conductors welcome the fact that the movie has started a conversation about the dearth of women leading world-class orchestras.

