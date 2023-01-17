ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shakira's latest hit slamming her ex breaks records for Latin artists on YouTube

Shakira poses for portrait photographs for "Elvis" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. Shakira is turning her recent breakup into a plentiful source of inspiration and commercial success. The Colombian singer has teamed up with Argentine producer Bizarrap for her latest hit — a...
New Cate Blanchett film divides opinion among female conductors

Actress Cate Blanchett is tipped to win her third Oscar for her performance as a virtuoso conductor in the new film “Tar.” But the film has divided opinion in the world of classical music. World-renowned US conductor Marin Alsop has described it as "offensive" and "anti-woman." But as The World’s Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, many female conductors welcome the fact that the movie has started a conversation about the dearth of women leading world-class orchestras.
Cue the drama: Corruption scandal rocks professional snooker

Professional snooker has been hit by what some are calling the cue sport's biggest corruption scandal. The governing body of the billiards-like game charged 10 Chinese players, including a former Master's champion, this week with match-fixing. The World's host Marco Werman speaks to Frank Keogh, a senior journalist at BBC Sports.
Study: Egypt croc mummification rare

A study published by the Plos One scientific journal concluded a 2019 discovery of mummified crocodiles was unique and rare. The study also said the mummified crocs were placed there by worshippers of the Egyptian god Sobek. The World's Carol Hills explains.
Museum highlights New York's sacred spaces

New York City, known for being a financial center and its dazzling night life, isn’t often associated with religion. So, curator Azra Dawood put together a museum exhibit to highlight the sacred spaces found in a city that’s often regarded as more secular. It looks at the city’s religious roots and immigrant experience, with a special focus on the South Asian community after 9/11. The World’s Sara Hassan reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

