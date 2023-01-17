Read full article on original website
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County; armed man taken into custody after apparently shooting self on interstate
I-24 has reopened following what authorities originally called an "emergency situation" Friday evening
14-year-old victim dies days after North Nashville shooting
Cordarion Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.
Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle
Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they were reportedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Murder Fugitive James Marques Smith Arrested on 17th Avenue North
From Metro Police January 19, 2023: Murder fugitive James Marques Smith, 21, wanted for last May’s fatal shooting of Nicholas Spivey, 20, in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike is now in custody. Undercover TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives spotted Smith and...
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl has died after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man wanted for murder captured, fully auto handgun found during arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two men were arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) on Wednesday, one of the men wanted for the murder of a 20-year-old last summer. MNPD reports 21-year-old James Marques Smith was captured on Wednesday for the May 2022 murder of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments.
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
Laptop among items stolen from car outside day care in Whites Creek area
A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from a woman's car outside a day care in the Whites Creek area.
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
19-year-old Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting Near 26th Ave N and Salem Mason
Homicide detectives have not ruled out a potential drug motive in Monday night’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old and the critical wounding of a 14-year-old in the area of a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. The deceased is identified as Michael Adams of...
Convicted felon arrested after drug deal ends in shooting in Nashville
A man is facing felony charges after police say an apparent drug deal led to shots being fired.
Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck
From Metro Police January 18, 2023 – The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck.
Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month
Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, now new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the 4th time, in just a month
Thieves steal a tow truck and use it to steal a $115,000 Cadillac from Brentwood
A $115,000 Cadillac has vanished off a car lot in Brentwood. According to police, the thieves loaded up the car at Andrews Cadillac Company in Brentwood on Tuesday morning at around 2:12 a.m.
19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in North Nashville shooting
Metro police have released the identity of the victim in Monday night's deadly shooting in North Nashville.
WKRN
‘Heartless people out here don’t know what they took from us’: Teen shot to death at East Nashville birthday party
What started as a birthday party at a short-term rental, ended in a devastating loss for the friends and family of 18-year-old Taurus Oglesby. ‘Heartless people out here don’t know what they took …. What started as a birthday party at a short-term rental, ended in a devastating loss...
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Jan. 18
Three people with outstanding warrants for rape were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week. Two of them are accused of sexually abusing children.
