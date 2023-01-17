ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Journal Inquirer

More than 2,000 students restrained or secluded in 2020-21

More than 2,000 Connecticut special education students were restrained or secluded a total of 23,511 times in 2020-21, new state data shows, even as many school districts employed remote or hybrid instruction for much of the year. Use of the controversial techniques led to 134 injuries, including six that met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MedicalXpress

Parents: Keep marijuana edibles out of your child's reach

With recreational marijuana now legal in Connecticut, State of Connecticut officials want to keep our smallest children safe from accidentally ingesting edible marijuana such as gummies. At UConn Health on Jan. 17, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and State Attorney General William Tong and the UConn Health-based Connecticut Poison Control Center...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy