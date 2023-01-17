Read full article on original website
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Bowling: Freehold’s Dominguez, Howell’s Germadnig guide teams to Monmouth County titles
Freehold Township prevented another Howell sweep like a year ago by winning the boys Monmouth County Tournament team title on Friday at Strathmore Lanes. Freehold tallied 3,115 pins while Howell took second with 2,800. Keansburg placed third at 2,758. Howell, which is ranked No. 2 for the girls, won its...
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Girls basketball midseason awards, 2022-23: Saluting the standouts so far
That felt like it didn’t take long. We’ve just past the midway point of the 2022-23 girls basketball season in New Jersey. It feels like it was Opening Day yesterday when teams began their seasons on Dec. 15.
Fast start put Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Strong finish bring Metuchen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Ben Santus put in a game-high 15 points as Metuchen surged in the fourth quarter to win on the road, 52-45, over Piscataway Magnet. Max Cohn added 12 points for Metuchen (7-8), which trailed 29-25 in the third quarter but finished with a 27-16 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
Notre Dame tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame with 20 points as it defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 51-40 in Lawrenceville. Chris Vlahos also added 17 points. Notre Dame (10-6) held an 18-13 lead at the half and outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33-27 in the second half. Malachi Jeffers-Viera led West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-12)...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Rhian Stokes reaches 1,000 career points as No. 8 Ewing crushes Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap
Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
Finn Powers leads Pequannock past Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap
Finn Powers erupted for 36 points, including eight three-pointers, to carry Pequannock to an 83-57 runaway victory over Wallkill Valley in Pequannock. Karson Culuko also had a big night for Pequannock (12-2), tallying 23 points. Pequannock held a 19-point lead by halftime after going on a 22-11 run in the second quarter. They continued to roll in the second half, as Pequannock outscored Wallkill Valley 38-31 to add to its lead.
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap
Colin Haluska put in a game-high 22 points while Chauncey Brown added 14 more, including four 3-pointers, as Matwan won, 67-35, over Red Bank Regional in Aberdeen. Jayden Elijah chipped in 11 points for Matawan (8-7), which led 24-15 at halftime. Red Bank Regional is now 7-8. The N.J. High...
Something seems to be happening to NJ roads faster than usual: Have you also noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey is full of many seasons that are not just limited to the weather. Yes, there are many we share with the entire country, but some are more unique to The Garden State. Some of the more common seasons have to do with the holidays. Aside from the most...
The best chili around New Jersey: Big Joe takes you on a chili tour
I really enjoy chili. It’s my go-to starter and I taste test it if it’s on the menu at a new place I’m trying. While I like it thick and meaty, there is a couple of my favorite chili destinations in here that even though the chili is a little thin I chose because the flavor is just too good to ignore.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Garden State Wineries Announce Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – announced today the dates for The New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend.
Christian Brothers over Freehold Township - Boys basketball recap
Joe White had nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Christian Brothers went on a 24-9 run to end the game to rally for a 48-39 win over Freehold Township in Freehold. The visitors trailed 30-24 late in the third quarter before starting their comeback. Justin...
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
