New Jersey State

Fast start put Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Notre Dame tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame with 20 points as it defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 51-40 in Lawrenceville. Chris Vlahos also added 17 points. Notre Dame (10-6) held an 18-13 lead at the half and outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33-27 in the second half. Malachi Jeffers-Viera led West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-12)...
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap

Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
Finn Powers leads Pequannock past Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap

Finn Powers erupted for 36 points, including eight three-pointers, to carry Pequannock to an 83-57 runaway victory over Wallkill Valley in Pequannock. Karson Culuko also had a big night for Pequannock (12-2), tallying 23 points. Pequannock held a 19-point lead by halftime after going on a 22-11 run in the second quarter. They continued to roll in the second half, as Pequannock outscored Wallkill Valley 38-31 to add to its lead.
Matawan over Red Bank Regional - Boys basketball recap

Colin Haluska put in a game-high 22 points while Chauncey Brown added 14 more, including four 3-pointers, as Matwan won, 67-35, over Red Bank Regional in Aberdeen. Jayden Elijah chipped in 11 points for Matawan (8-7), which led 24-15 at halftime. Red Bank Regional is now 7-8. The N.J. High...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
