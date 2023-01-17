Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Benefit Students from Pre-Kindergarten Through College

Read full article on original website
Related
Press Release: OAG Recovers $1.5 Million From Assisted Living Company That Failed to Pay Frontline Workers’ Wages
WASHINGTON, D.C. – D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb today announced that Azure Health Services, LLC (Azure), which operated assisted-living facilities across the District, will pay $1,510,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to pay frontline health care workers the wages they earned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While mourning people who died unhoused in 2022, advocates call for change
For the 10th year in a row, dozens of people gathered on the longest night of the year to remember District residents who died without a home, often without fanfare or memorial services. This year’s Homeless Memorial Vigil, held in freezing weather on Dec. 20 and 21, honored the at...
Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2023. As of January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Living Wage Act of 2006, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $16.50 on January 1, 2023. On July 1, 2023, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17.00, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
Press Release: AG Racine Secures $950,000 From Washington Hebrew Congregation’s Preschool for Violating DC Childcare Safety Laws and Putting Children at Risk
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC), a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will pay $950,000 to affected families and the District for violating DC laws designed to protect children and creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse.
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0