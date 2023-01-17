ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Men's tennis drops opening dual against Dayton

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
Senior Michal Wozniak catches the ball with his racket, returning it back across the court. Wozniak won his singles matches 6-4 and 7-6. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

Michal Wozniak won his match against Dayton’s No. 2 in straight sets to give Purdue its first point of the dual.

Two of his teammates had already lost, meaning the other three couldn’t afford to lose any of their last three matches.

The Flyers won the doubles portion and two quick singles matches to put the Boilermakers down 3-0, needing four consecutive wins to pull off a come-from-behind win in the spring season opener Monday.

Dayton (1-0) sealed Purdue’s (0-1) eventual 5-2 loss when Milledge Cossu’s opponent finally broke his serve in the third set. Before that, Cossu rallied from a near 6-1 shutout in the first set, and lost the third only after exchanging back-and-forth wins in the prior eight games of the set.

Monday’s matchup against the Flyers was Geoff Young’s first dual match-up as head coach of the men’s tennis team.

Although the outcome wasn’t how any team wanted to start the season, Young said the opener was a way to see where the team was at, and to give them a better idea of what to work on in practice.

Purdue’s only other point scored was from Mujtaba Ali-Khan, also known as Moose, who won his first-career dual win which he used all three sets to get. The freshman dropped the first set 3-6, and found himself at match point for several serves in the second set, which he took to a tie-breaker game to win 7-6.

“One thing (Coach Young) has really touched on in practices is that your attitude, toughness, the effort you put in and your fight has to be even more when you’re down,” Ali-Khan said. “When you feel disgust and when you don’t want to play, regardless of the score, your level’s got to stay the same.”

Young and Ali-Khan both said one of the goals of that match was to be the aggressor, and force the opponent to return shots defensively.

“It was a battle in the second set to get him to play more brave, bigger and to put the point in his own hands instead of his opponents,” Young said. “I thought he did that well and kept us in the match. That was a great job by him.”

Daniel Labrador and Julen Morgan lost their matches in straight sets and were the first to contribute to Dayton’s early 3-0 lead. Labrador won his doubles match with Tomasz Dudek, the only Boiler duo to do so.

ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

