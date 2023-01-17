Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water
The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
chautauquatoday.com
CLPRA Votes to End Process of Forming Chautauqua Lake Taxing District
An advisory panel that has spent five years looking into the possible formation of a Chautauqua Lake taxing district voted this week to scrap the idea. The Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency (CLPRA) met on Thursday and voted 7-4 to end the process. Chautauqua County Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon, who heads up the CLPRA, says he would have liked to see the process play out, but understands why most members wanted to end it. Chagnon says the panel met to hear the results of a consultant's preliminary study of establishing that district...
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
chautauquatoday.com
NCCF Encourages Community to Submit Nominations for Footprints Award
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is currently accepting nominations for its annual George B. Weaver, Jr. Footprints Award. NCCF Community Engagement Coordinator Leslie Wille spoke about the Footprints Award during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Wille says it honors those in the community who have created "footprints" through their philanthropy and volunteerism...
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
chautauquatoday.com
Metzger Retires from CCIDA Board Chair Position
A Chautauqua resident who has served on the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board for over two decades has retired from that post. CCIDA CEO Mark Geise announced the move by Mike Metzger, who officially stepped down from the CCIDA Board chairmanship in late December. Metzger has served on the CCIDA Board Chair for almost 23 years, including more than a decade as Board Chairman. Metzger experienced a lot of changes over his 20+ years of service with the CCIDA, helping to position the organization as the leading economic development agency in the county, and ensuring the financial integrity of the organization in general. In a related role, he has also served as a voting board member of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Agency for many years, advocating for and representing and representing the interest of Chautauqua County in this role with great integrity.
chautauquatoday.com
Quattrone becomes 2nd Vice President of NYSSA
Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone is now serving as 2nd Vice President of the New York State Sheriffs' Association. Quattrone was sworn-in during the organization's annual Winter Conference held in Albany this week. Craig Apple, Sheriff of Albany County, became President. The New York State Sheriffs' Association provides assistance to 57 sheriffs across New York State.
wrfalp.com
Circuit Trip Caused Widespread Power Outage in BPU Area
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities said a circuit tripped at the Dow Street Substation which caused the outage from 8:53 a.m. until restorations began at 9:19 a.m. The power outage affected a wide area including all of Jamestown, and parts of Lakewood, Frewsburg, and Falconer. As a result of...
Olean Slates Public Discussion About West State Street Project for Jan. 19
OLEAN, NY — The City of Olean Department of Community Development invites public comment on the proposed West State Street Improvements Project on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St. The meeting will be conducted before the city submits its 2023 RAISE Transportation Grant Application to the Federal Highway Administration. The project will extend from Union Street to St. Bonaventure University. The goal, according to a Community Development news release, is to make West Union safer and more equitable for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and users of scooters/motorized wheelchairs; more economically vital and more environmentally friendly. Persons also can provide their visions and thoughts on the project via Social PinPoint.
wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
wnynewsnow.com
Migrants In Jamestown: What Resources Are Needed?
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As Colombian migrants continue to seek Jamestown as refuge, the need for resources grows, and many residents are wondering where funding to help comes from. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the need for assistance will be the greatest while migrants wait for their...
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Residents To Protest City’s Response To Growing Homelessness
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Many Jamestown residents have been underwhelmed with the city’s response to the growing homeless population. And now, some plan to take to the street in protest. Starting Friday at 9 a.m., those with Patriots for Chautauqua County plan to gather outside of...
Body discovered in Dunkirk, near shore of Lake Erie
According to police, the male appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time and has not yet been identified.
Niagara Falls Reporter
Ribbon-Cutting to take place on new LaSalle Police Substation
Niagara Falls Mayor Restaino and Niagara Falls Water Board Announce New Police Substation. Agreement will improve police response in LaSalle area and increase security at Water Treatment Plant with no added cost to public. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Nicholas Forster, Chairman of the Niagara Falls Water Board, announced...
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
