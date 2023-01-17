A Chautauqua resident who has served on the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board for over two decades has retired from that post. CCIDA CEO Mark Geise announced the move by Mike Metzger, who officially stepped down from the CCIDA Board chairmanship in late December. Metzger has served on the CCIDA Board Chair for almost 23 years, including more than a decade as Board Chairman. Metzger experienced a lot of changes over his 20+ years of service with the CCIDA, helping to position the organization as the leading economic development agency in the county, and ensuring the financial integrity of the organization in general. In a related role, he has also served as a voting board member of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Agency for many years, advocating for and representing and representing the interest of Chautauqua County in this role with great integrity.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO