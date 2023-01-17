Women's tennis opens with doubleheader wins

Fifth-year Liz Norman ducks down to return a volley in the first of Purdue's two matches on Saturday. Norman played at the No. 1 spot in both of her singles matches Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

As head coach for the Boilermakers, Laura Glitz enters her 16th season at the helm as the coach with the most wins in program history.

Her team (2-0) returned in the new year with a 4-3 win against Memphis (0-1) Sunday afternoon, followed by a 4-0 sweep in the evening against Chicago State (0-2).

Heading into the first match-up of the day, Glitz had an idea of what to expect after the team traveled to Florida earlier in the fall to play Memphis. The Boilers won that match in similar 4-3 fashion, though those meets don’t have an impact on the spring season.

“(Memphis) made the NCAA tournament last year and was ranked (in the) top 50 in the country, so they’re a good team,” Glitz said. “I knew they were gonna be tough. I didn’t think we played our best but we played well enough to win.”

Csilla Fodor and partner Carmen Gallardo Guevara, along with Liz Norman and partner Tara Katarina Milic, clinched doubles with 6-2 scores.

Gallardo Guevara won her singles match in straight sets, as did teammate Kennedy Gibbs, who was partnered with Juana Larranaga in the doubles portion of the match.

The Memphis dual was Larranaga’s and Kennedy’s first time playing as a doubles duo, and they’d just started practicing together the week of the season opener. The two won their match against Chicago State, but didn’t get a chance to finish the afternoon outing because of their teammates’ clinching.

“Not to be cocky, but I feel like (Larranaga and I) have gelled together really well,” Gibbs said. “We’ve had no issues, and I think we’ve clicked.”

Larranaga’s only singles match of the day was against Memphis’s Micah Pierce. The match was the most closely contested of the first six, featuring long, extensive rallies that totaled 33 games played in one match.

Glitz said after the match that they looked at Larranaga’s fitness tracker, which recorded a total of 10 miles traveled during her three sets. She was supposedly “ready to go” for the second match, but on account of the double-digit mileage, Glitz chose to “give other players a chance” against Chicago State.

In the evening against the Cougars, the Boilermakers cleaned up doubles with a win by default, easily gaining the doubles point for the second time Sunday.

Purdue followed the doubles warmup with a total sweep of the singles portion, which the teams played in a clinch format, only requiring two matches to be completed.