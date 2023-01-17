LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.

