WLKY.com
Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. "You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said. Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past...
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows moment Denny's sign fell from 80 feet high
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Surveillance video from across a highway shows the moment a restaurant sign came tumbling down in Elizabethtown. Wind speeds were around 50 mph on Thursday afternoon when a Denny's sign fell down onto an occupied car. Three people inside the car had to be extricated, two...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
953wiki.com
Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.
On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
fox56news.com
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
WKYT 27
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. Police charged the driver, Bobby Toohey, with DUI. Toohey is in jail on a $10,000 bond. According to court records, Toohey has previously faced multiple DUI charges. Traffic was backed...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wdrb.com
Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for help finding 33-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022. She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
