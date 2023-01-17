ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Police arrest 66-year-old in connection to Highlands, Germantown burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made after a rash of recent burglaries in the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Surveillance video provided to WLKY by J. Gumbo's restaurant captures the end of an attempted burglary. As the security alarm blares, Lester Terry Jr., 66, tries unsuccessfully to escape out the backdoor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.

On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. Police charged the driver, Bobby Toohey, with DUI. Toohey is in jail on a $10,000 bond. According to court records, Toohey has previously faced multiple DUI charges. Traffic was backed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Thieves steal 4 cars estimated to be $100k at used car lot in Mt. Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves stole four cars in Bullitt County in less than two minutes, leaving police searching for suspects and a business owner asking for answers. The four cars stolen at Abell & Gillahan early Monday morning add to the recent slew of car thefts in Bullitt County. Last week, two different cars up for sale in Shepherdsville ended up on the streets after they were hotwired and stolen.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy