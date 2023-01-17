Doug and Roger found alive after statewide hog hunt

The pigs are all right.

Doug and Roger, the 7-month-old hogs who were stolen along with a Ford F-350 from a Comfort Inn on Tower Road have been found, their owner told the Denver Gazette Tuesday morning. Tanya Lee texted: "We got a call early this morning that they found the truck trailer and the pigs are alive!"

The hogs were found in Commerce City by a police officer who spotted the truck and trailer which looked like the ones in the news stories he'd read. He was at the end of a graveyard shift when, according to Lee, he did an abrupt U-Turn and discovered the pigs in their trailer cold, hungry and possibly neglected, but in one piece.

The Lee family drove out from Washington state to participate in the National Western Stock Show. The truck, trailer, and pigs were stolen from a Comfort Inn off Tower Road near Denver International Airport late Saturday, or early Sunday.

When police found it, the trailer was still connected to the Ford F-350, which now has damaged door locks, Lee said. She noted that the Commerce City police were "fabulous" and that they all came to see the pigs.

"Their joke was that the pigs found the pigs!" she laughed.

The family met officers where the caravan was left abandoned on 96th avenue and drove straight to the Stock Show barn to warm up prize animals who are used to having heat lamps run by a generator in their trailer.

Lee said the $3,000 generator and some winter gear was stolen, but she thinks no one looked in on the animals.

"They heard our voices and they were jumping up and down, they were so excited to see us," Lee said.

There have been no arrests in the case, which is being investigated by the Denver Police.

Lee said that her three boys plan to show Doug and Roger, who weigh in at almost 300 lbs. each, at the National Western Swine event Wednesday afternoon. There, they'll likely steal the show if not for their beauty, at least for their "brush with fame" in the bizarre and unexpected journey at the hands of pig thieves who are still unknown.

"They were distraught, understandably," said Comfort Inn desk clerk Jackie Zagal of the Lee family Sunday morning. Zagal admits that the hotel, along with 30 others along the strip near Denver International Airport, has had numerous vehicles stolen — but no one has ever made off with livestock.

"This was a first," she said.

The Lee's haven't decided if they plan to sell 7-month-old Doug and Roger after the ordeal.

An army of internet sleuths have been on the case since the pigs went missing late Saturday, or early Sunday. Tuesday morning, a panicked post put up by Tania's sister-in-law Michelle was shared nearly 3,000 times with alerts going out to Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.