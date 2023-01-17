ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokio, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Advice for a beginning farmer

Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
LAWTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy