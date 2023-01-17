Read full article on original website
Related
Day 2 SHOT Show, Montana Company Unveils New Products
I was trying to think how I could tell you about everything we are seeing at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas- there's no way I can cover it all for you. Then I realized, wait a minute- we can. ALL of our audio from the SHOT Show is already available on our podcast. Here's some of our latest coverage from Day 2:
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana
Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Is Montana Filled With Thieves? Theft Across United States High
Today, I started thinking about the amount of shoplifting in our area and theft in general. After we were hit by a thief a few months ago here at Townsquare, I knew there had to be numbers to show how bad it really is... The Five Finger Discount. Across the...
Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
Gun Talk’s Tom Gresham Talks Montana Gear at SHOT Show
There was some big national news talking guns while we were broadcasting LIVE from the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The ATF making yet another move on gun owners, and the news of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter certainly created a buzz. We talked about...
Day 3 SHOT Show Coverage, Dana Loesch Talks to Montanans
Right after our LIVE coverage from the SHOT Show wrapped up, Dana Loesch takes over the airwaves on 930AM KMPT radio in Missoula, Montana with her national radio talk show. We got a chance to catch up with Loesch, the former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, from the floor of the SHOT Show. This, shortly after Loesch and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) challenged the ATF at the SHOT Show.
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
Billings 5th Graders Can Win Cash In This National Poster Contest
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) have announced that submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest are now open. Money For Art. Fifth graders in Montana can submit their artwork, with the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home," to raise awareness about...
Multi-Gen Montanans Defend Why They are “Elite” via Email
Straight Outta the Mouth of...Multi-Generational Montanans. After I posted my reaction article to a reddit thread, I received an informational email from Stephanie. She’s married to Greg, a multigenerational Montanan. She told Greg’s story and I felt the need to share this with the world. If you haven't read the first story, start there then come back to this one. Click here to read.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
Montana Talks LIVE from SHOT Show 2023 in Las Vegas This Week
We are taking Montanans back to the big SHOT Show in Las Vegas once again this week for the 2023 SHOT Show. I'll be set up on radio row doing LIVE radio broadcasts Wednesday through Friday mornings. I'll also be cruising around the show to see as many Montanans as...
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana
From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana
Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
Millions Pledged for Law Enforcement, Prison, and Warm Springs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Governor Greg Gianforte has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in his proposed 2023 budget for law enforcement, drug interdiction, the State Hospital at Warm Springs and the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. At his Helena press conference on Thursday, the topic was public...
Ok, MT. Did You Know You Can Make Sprite out of Pine Needles?
Obviously, the Coca-Cola company is the only one with the secret formula for the actual Sprite brand soda, so I'll clarify my headline a little bit. You can make a drink that reportedly tastes "almost exactly like Sprite", using pine needles. This is according to a post I recently stumbled upon in a Montana foraging group on social media. Read on for the recipe.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0