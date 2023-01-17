Read full article on original website
Related
Rio Grande Sun
Sundevils Start District Play Beating Pojoaque
Española Valley needed a win. After losing five straight, and at just 2-16 on the year, the Sundevils were struggling in the face of always-high expectations from the region. “We know that we still have a lot of work to do,” said coach Joey Trujillo. “This is just one game. If we don’t continue this … then it’s not going to mean anything.”
Rio Grande Sun
Española Wins Sixth Straight
Leana Atencio finally had her breakout game. In an up-and-down first half of the season, the sophomore never scored more than five points, and often had her minutes limited. “She had struggled all year,” said coach Joe Estrada. “I told coach Lando (Alire), I have got to get her in earlier, and I’ve got to give her some minutes. We’re going to need her, she’s a good little ballplayer. We got her in earlier, we gave her more minutes tonight, and it paid off for us, and more important it paid off for her.”
Rio Grande Sun
Española Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
Española Valley wrestling honored its four seniors: Noah Maez, Landon Atencio, Chiro Barrita and Kyle Coffeen during its lone home meet. “I know it means a lot to the seniors to be able to be recognized in their community, to be recognized by their parents,” said first-year coach Emilio Atencio. “For them to be able to wrestle as seniors for their hometown, that meant a lot to coaches and wrestlers all together.”
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
searchlightnm.org
Can a mine near the Pecos River be stopped?
“Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself. Nearly 100 years ago, the old Tererro mine tore up this area, causing decades...
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
newmexicopbs.org
Antiques Roadshow Santa Fe
A special behind the scenes look at the spectacular happenings of the Santa Fe Antiques Roadshow event. Preacher, musician, and visionary folk artist, Elder Anderson Johnson’s work has touched many lives.
Santa Fe Reporter
Left Out in the Sun
The first thing to know about the solar panels on top of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center is that they’re not just solar panels but also a sort of complex financial instrument. That, and they’re about to cost the city a chunk of money. Installed about a...
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
Mora man acquitted of 2021 murder charge
MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021. Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense. […]
Mayor of Española asks governor for more officers as crime rates rise
The mayor said that NMSP was in the city in October when things were bad. He explained their presence made a difference then, but they need them again.
Comments / 0