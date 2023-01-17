Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent
High-quality cast iron cookware will last for years, if not generations. A brand known for having some of the best cast iron skillets is Lodge. The Tennessee-based brand offers relatively affordable cast iron cookware and bakeware that are built to last. Crafting quality cast iron pieces for over 125 years, Lodge’s Dutch ovens, skillets, and grills have been staples in kitchens for well over a century. Classic cookware has never been easier to get with Lodge’s Amazon Storefront.
Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen
It’s like a remodel for a fraction of the price.
Woman Puts Her Own Brilliant Twist on $7 Walmart Mirror Gallery Wall
A change of perspective makes a huge difference.
British Woman's Reaction to Trying 'Authentic' Mexican Food Is Too Cute
She couldn't wait to dig into those nachos.
The Daily South
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread
Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
Woman Uses Old Toy Beach Bucket To Create a Chic Modern Side Table
How she got from A to B is pretty impressive.
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles
Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high...
agupdate.com
Lard Pie Crust
Enough for a two crust pie. In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.
TODAY.com
24 Oprah-approved Valentine's Day gifts for your gals, pals and more — starting at $20
Valentine's Day is just one day out of the year when we take the time to make loved ones feel special. And while they say it's the thought that counts, you probably want to gift them more than a box of chocolates this year. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things proves to...
Italian Sausage Medley
This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
Maximize the Vertical Space in Your Fridge with This Genius Drawer Organizer
If you’re committed to organizing your refrigerator, this fridge drawer set is your chance to turn those empty areas into space-saving storage. They’re affordable, durable, easy to install and fit most standard-size refrigerators. Here’s everything you need to know about this genius storage hack. What is a...
ABC News
6 egg alternatives to use as prices soar
With egg prices reaching historic highs, home cooks have hatched alternate ideas to achieve similar outcomes with substitute ingredients for everything from scrambles to baking. The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and with some experts predicting that prices are unlikely to decrease...
Coq au Vin Recipe
Coq au Vin is a Classic chicken stew, loaded with flavor, this rustic provincial stew. The chicken is marinated and then braised in red wine with mushrooms, bacon, onions and carrots.
Cut the Clutter With up to 60% Savings on Storage Solutions for Every Inch of Your Home
We know how daunting it can be to look around a cluttered home. If you're tripping over your belongings every time you enter a room in your house, it may be time to embrace everything the world of organizational gadgets has to offer. With a little creativity and the help...
BHG
Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection
Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
Red Pork Tamales
Red Pork Tamales (or Tamales de Puerco en Chile Rojo) is traditional Mexican food at its best. So tasty. So incredibly delicious. They are worth the effort to make!. Red Pork TamalesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.
