The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Lodge Cookware By Up To 42 Percent

High-quality cast iron cookware will last for years, if not generations. A brand known for having some of the best cast iron skillets is Lodge. The Tennessee-based brand offers relatively affordable cast iron cookware and bakeware that are built to last. Crafting quality cast iron pieces for over 125 years, Lodge’s Dutch ovens, skillets, and grills have been staples in kitchens for well over a century. Classic cookware has never been easier to get with Lodge’s Amazon Storefront.
The Daily South

Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls

If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
Gin Lee

Pimiento (pimento) cheese sandwich spread

Today, I thought I would bring back a vintage southern pimiento cheese recipe that my mom and grandma used to make when I was growing up. Pimiento cheese can be served on crackers, sandwiches, and on celery sticks, etc.. It's still one of my favorite go-to-sandwich spreads.
Allrecipes.com

Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles

Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high...
agupdate.com

Lard Pie Crust

Enough for a two crust pie. In a bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in water, a tablespoon at a time, until pastry holds together. Shape into a ball; chill for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each half into 1/8 inch thickness. Transfer one to a pie plate and fill with fruit. Add top layer. Seal and flute. Sprinkle with a little sugar.
Claudia Lamascolo

Italian Sausage Medley

This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
ABC News

6 egg alternatives to use as prices soar

With egg prices reaching historic highs, home cooks have hatched alternate ideas to achieve similar outcomes with substitute ingredients for everything from scrambles to baking. The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and with some experts predicting that prices are unlikely to decrease...
Chef Dennis

Coq au Vin Recipe

Coq au Vin is a Classic chicken stew, loaded with flavor, this rustic provincial stew. The chicken is marinated and then braised in red wine with mushrooms, bacon, onions and carrots.
BHG

Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection

Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Red Pork Tamales

Red Pork Tamales (or Tamales de Puerco en Chile Rojo) is traditional Mexican food at its best. So tasty. So incredibly delicious. They are worth the effort to make!. Red Pork TamalesPhoto byMaggie Unzueta / Mama Maggie's Kitchen.

