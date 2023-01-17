Read full article on original website
Dr. Margaret Sankey to address Alabama World Affairs Council on Feb. 7
Dr. Margaret Sankey, research coordinator in Air University’s Office of Sponsored Programs, will discuss how violence throughout the world is financed during a presentation to the Alabama World Affairs Council on Feb. 7. Sankey examined the topic in her book, “Blood Money: How Criminals, Militias, Rebels and Warlords Finance...
Astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris to give keynote address at Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Scholarship Breakfast
The Troy University Alumni Chapter (TAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will host former NASA astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Scholarship Breakfast on Saturday, January 28. A scientist, medical doctor and a Kappa brother, Harris became an astronaut in July 1991 after being...
Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum to celebrate Mrs. Parks’ birthday on Feb. 4
Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum will celebrate what would have been the Civil Rights icon’s 110th birthday on Feb. 4 with free admission to the museum and Children’s Wing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and activities throughout the day. The 1950s-era Montgomery City Bus will be...
