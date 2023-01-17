ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Comments / 0

Related
troy.edu

Dr. Margaret Sankey to address Alabama World Affairs Council on Feb. 7

Dr. Margaret Sankey, research coordinator in Air University’s Office of Sponsored Programs, will discuss how violence throughout the world is financed during a presentation to the Alabama World Affairs Council on Feb. 7. Sankey examined the topic in her book, “Blood Money: How Criminals, Militias, Rebels and Warlords Finance...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy