Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
Janet Jackson Elevates Charcoal Denim Jumpsuit With Chunky Platform Boots
Janet Jackson showcased her sultry style while posing with her team. On Wednesday, the pop icon and multi-hyphenate entertainer uploaded an image on Instagram, which sees her standing in the middle of a room with a group of men. Jackson is currently preparing for her “Together Again Tour,” where she will embark on a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris. The concerts will officially kick off on April 14. The “Rhythm Nation” singer looked gorgeous for the occasion, wearing a charcoal denim jumpsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, wide cuffs, silver buttons at the center and square front pockets. View this post...
Woman shares genius hack to get microwave clean in just five minutes
After pulling all the gunk out of the dishwasher, cleaning the microwave is one of the grimmest jobs available in a house. But a woman may have just the thing to make the chore a lot more bearable:. Yep, for many of us, the microwave is our nemesis. While we...
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Strikes a Pose in Purple Tie-Dye Sweatpants, Fringe Sunglasses & White Sneakers
Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up style in an Instagram post made today. The image saw the five-year-old standing before a leafy wall while striking a pose in a tie-dye set and casual sneakers. The two pieces consisted of a crew neck dappled with lavender on a white background paired with sweatpants with the same speckling. Elevating her ensemble, Olympia opted for ultra-cool cat eye sunglasses with a gold fringe accent hanging off the thin metal frame. The child star wore her hair in space buns pinned up with cute blue and yellow bows. View this post...
Heidi Klum Bundles Up in Tie-Dye Sweatpants & Jimmy Choo Moon Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum hit the ski slopes with her husband Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post made today. Both parties were all bundled up, warding off the chill in the air with cozy outerwear and winter-ready snow boots. The former Victoria’s Secret angel dressed down in a rainbow tie-dye set consisting of a crewneck sweater and matching sweatpants. Keeping warm, Klum wrapped her head up in a chunky red knit scarf and layered on a long gray fur coat for good measure. As for accessories, Klum popped on large black shades and carried a red leather Givenchy cube chain crossbody bag with...
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet
Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week. In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit. When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes...
Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief
Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead
Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
Kim Kardashian's Skims drops faux leather collection featuring leggings, corsets and more
Kim Kardashian's brand of shapewear and apparel, Skims, has released seven faux leather styles in the latest drop your closet will love. "These sleek, sexy classics are made for versatile styling and endless wear," Skims wrote in a newsletter to subscribers. The collection includes a faux leather crew neck crop...
Prince Harry’s baggy shirts and jeans circa 2013 all make sense – he’s a TK Maxx fan
Before sporting a more polished look featuring luxury brands Harry took a more everyman approach to fashion
This Cozy UGG Puffer Coat Is 30% Off on Amazon Right Now
This puffer coat from UGG has super cozy and warm shearling lining that's great for the cold, and it's on sale right now — details
