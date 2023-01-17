Read full article on original website
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Eastbound I-80 Closed From Archer to Nebraska State Line
Winter conditions are causing travel impacts across southeast Wyoming this morning. Currently, eastbound Interstate 80 from Archer (exit 377) to the Nebraska state line is closed. As of 4:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. A black ice advisory is also in effect between Quealy Dome (exit 290) and...
NWS Cheyenne: Cold the Rest of the Week, More Wind Saturday
Thankfully, the wind is starting to settle down, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will likely be ramping back up before the end of the week. The NWS says the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming could see strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening. "By far, the best...
Southeast Wyoming Travel Woes to Continue as Winds Pick Up Tonight
Strong winds combined with last night's and today's snow could make for difficult travel in southeast Wyoming tonight into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. tonight through Thursday morning, which includes Elk Mountain and Arlington, the I-80...
Snow Impacts Increasing Tonight – Wednesday
The weather impact level for this evening to Wednesday Evening across far SE Wyoming for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Low to Moderate. For the southern to central Nebraska Panhandle the impact level for late tonight into Wednesday evening for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Moderate to High.
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
Heavy Snow Possible East of Cheyenne Late Tuesday and Wednesday
Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Sidney could see up to eight inches of snow late Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area," the NWS said. "The heaviest snow...
