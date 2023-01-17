ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motherly

Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’

Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
blufashion.com

Eye Makeup for Blue Eyes

I have blue eyes, so I am supremely qualified to write about what makeup colors look best with them. Blue eyeshadow looks best with brown eyes; however, I find that if I wear a blue shirt or scarf, my blue eyes pop, and at least one person that day will tell me, “That’s your color.” Oh yes, I know. So I’ve always wondered if blue eyeshadow would work with my blue eyes. It turns out that’s up for debate. Some beauty experts say no way; your blue eyes will get lost in the sea of blue shadows, while others say yes, you can wear blue eyeshadow, but make sure it’s a dark blue.
blufashion.com

The Mysterious Charm of Dark Hair Colors

For centuries, people have been experimenting with different hair colors to express their individual style and personality. From vibrant blonde hues to subtle browns, there is a variety of options out there. One increasingly popular choice is dark hair colors. Whether you are looking for a classic black shade or something bolder like navy blue or deep purple, learning about the history of dark hair colors can help you make an informed decision about your next look.
blufashion.com

How to choose the perfect lipstick for your skin tone

When it comes to lipstick, you can literally pick any shade and go frisky on your look! A lipstick lover would absolutely get what we’re talking about. But there are days when you do want to look presentable or let’s say rather sane for a work day. So, on these sober days, you will need lipsticks that suit your skin tone.
blufashion.com

How to Create a Custom Wedding Band

Wedding bands represent the eternal bond of lifelong love and commitment between couples starting their journey together. As it plays a critical role in the wedding ceremony and beyond, many couples spend a significant amount of time looking for the perfect fit to symbolize their relationship. As you browse rings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy