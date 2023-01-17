ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

The Landing MN always ready to accommodate in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN Day Center in Rochester is ready and able to give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest during this snowfall. The day center has showers, bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, and on-site services - like medical professionals from Mayo who are there six days a week.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Public Schools to add a sixth school resource officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School Board approved the addition of a sixth school resource officer during its board meeting Tuesday night. The approval followed much discussion surrounding the importance of school resource officers, the roles that they have in schools, and the value that they offer to the district.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

$10,000 donation going to new Preston veterans home

PRESTON, Minn. – The new veterans home under construction in Preston will share in an $80,000 donation to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). The five existing and three new veterans homes will each received $10,000. VFW Commander Dale Hoogeveen, VFW Charitable Gambling Manager Doug Johnson and Jerry...
PRESTON, MN
KIMT

Residents digging out after heavy snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all getting a bit of a workout this winter. Once again, people are taking the shovels out of the garage and cleaning up the driveways and sidewalks once again. It was a scene that has played out several times this winter. In a neighborhood off of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Forager Brewery participates in 'Rochester Restaurant Week'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you've been waiting to try a restaurant in Rochester, now is your chance as the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week is underway. That means that more than 30 local restaurants are offering some special menu choices and discounts through Sunday. Forager Brewery is one of them. Like many other local restaurants, Forager Brewery pushed through some tough times during the pandemic. Part-time workers had to step away so Forager Brewery could focus on keeping their full-time workers employed. The business also added pre-prepared takeout meals to their menu to pull in more customers. Annie Henderson, the owner, said Forager Brewery is happy to participate in Rochester Restaurant Week.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mayo High School wins female diversity award in computer science

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo High School is being recognized for expanding female access to AP computer science courses. The school is one of 209 in the country to earn the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award. “This news affirms what I already know, which is that...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.

The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning

HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man takes plea deal three years after drug deals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three years after he was charged with seven felonies for dealing cocaine, a man has finally pleaded guilty. Mason David Zill, 34 of Rochester, was charged in November 2019 with two counts of first-degree drug sales, two counts of second-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug sales. The Rochester Police Department says Zill sold a total of 55.39 grams of cocaine during five separate drug deals between September 24, 2019, and October 17, 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Plea deal reached over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a Rochester stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. Police say Gisi stabbed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Third defendant sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third man has been sent to prison for beating a Mower County man to death in 2021. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served, for the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
AUSTIN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy