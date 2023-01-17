Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
RPS' Superintendent Kent Pekal says 'One Minnesota Budget' proposal addresses district needs
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 'One Minnesota Budget' that includes increased funding for schools. Walz's plan would increase the general fund by 4% in 2023. an additional 2% in 2024 and then tied to inflation in the years following. Rochester's Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said the general fund...
KIMT
The Landing MN always ready to accommodate in the cold
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN Day Center in Rochester is ready and able to give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest during this snowfall. The day center has showers, bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, and on-site services - like medical professionals from Mayo who are there six days a week.
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools to add a sixth school resource officer
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School Board approved the addition of a sixth school resource officer during its board meeting Tuesday night. The approval followed much discussion surrounding the importance of school resource officers, the roles that they have in schools, and the value that they offer to the district.
KIMT
$10,000 donation going to new Preston veterans home
PRESTON, Minn. – The new veterans home under construction in Preston will share in an $80,000 donation to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). The five existing and three new veterans homes will each received $10,000. VFW Commander Dale Hoogeveen, VFW Charitable Gambling Manager Doug Johnson and Jerry...
KIMT
Not guilty plea to theft of $45,000 in computers from Dodge County company
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of stealing 15 computers is pleading not guilty. Carl Edward Clark, 39 of Faribault, was charged in September 2022 with 15 counts of felony theft. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted in May 2022 by McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing about...
KIMT
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all getting a bit of a workout this winter. Once again, people are taking the shovels out of the garage and cleaning up the driveways and sidewalks once again. It was a scene that has played out several times this winter. In a neighborhood off of...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KIMT
Forager Brewery participates in 'Rochester Restaurant Week'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you've been waiting to try a restaurant in Rochester, now is your chance as the first ever Rochester Restaurant Week is underway. That means that more than 30 local restaurants are offering some special menu choices and discounts through Sunday. Forager Brewery is one of them. Like many other local restaurants, Forager Brewery pushed through some tough times during the pandemic. Part-time workers had to step away so Forager Brewery could focus on keeping their full-time workers employed. The business also added pre-prepared takeout meals to their menu to pull in more customers. Annie Henderson, the owner, said Forager Brewery is happy to participate in Rochester Restaurant Week.
KIMT
Mayo High School wins female diversity award in computer science
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo High School is being recognized for expanding female access to AP computer science courses. The school is one of 209 in the country to earn the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award. “This news affirms what I already know, which is that...
KIMT
Second Rochester man gets probation for thousands of oxycodone pills
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down over thousands of oxycodone pills found in Rochester. Dahir Omar Dahir, 27 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community service. Dahir and Abdullahi...
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
KIMT
Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.
The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic doctor sees flu and RSV decrease, while new COVID-19 variant spreads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - In late 2022, KIMT News 3 reported there was a large spike in cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. A doctor with Mayo Clinic is saying the cases of flu and RSV are declining, but now there is some concern about a new COVID-19 variant which is going around.
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
KIMT
Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
KIMT
Two injured in Freeborn County rollover Tuesday morning
HAYWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elizabeth Jolene Adams, 32 of Osage, Iowa, was driving west on Interstate 90 when she lost control in icy conditions, went into the ditch, and rolled. This accident happened around 8:30 am near mile marker 166.
KIMT
Rochester man takes plea deal three years after drug deals
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three years after he was charged with seven felonies for dealing cocaine, a man has finally pleaded guilty. Mason David Zill, 34 of Rochester, was charged in November 2019 with two counts of first-degree drug sales, two counts of second-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug sales. The Rochester Police Department says Zill sold a total of 55.39 grams of cocaine during five separate drug deals between September 24, 2019, and October 17, 2019.
KIMT
Plea deal reached over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a Rochester stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed. Police say Gisi stabbed...
KIMT
Third defendant sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third man has been sent to prison for beating a Mower County man to death in 2021. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served, for the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
