Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Softball adds two time All-NSIC honoree Jamie Odlum at semester
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Softball has announced the addition of two time All-NSIC selection Jamie Odlum as a transfer student-athlete in advance of the 2023 season. Odlum joins the Huskies after four seasons at Minot State and is immediately eligible to compete this spring. "Jamie's a...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball on the Road for a Pair of NSIC South Division Match-Ups
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will hit the road to face a pair of NSIC South Division opponents. The Huskies will take on Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Jan. 20 and Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan. 21. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
scsuhuskies.com
Meier and Scribner Named 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award Nominees
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey defenseman Spencer Meier (Sartell, Minn.) and Women's Hockey forward Addi Scribner (Woodbury, Minn.) have each been named 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award nominees. The Husky pair are a part of a 15-player class, with SCSU as the lone school to feature a nominee from each of its men's and women's programs.
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) SCSU hosts No. 1 Ohio State in weekend series
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey returns home this weekend to host No. 1 Ohio State in a conference series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies and Buckeyes will drop the puck at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
Top-Two NCHC Teams Clash with No. 4 St. Cloud State Hosting No. 3 Denver
No. 3 Denver St. Cloud, Minn. Friday, Jan. 20 7:30 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. No. 3 Denver St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday, Jan. 21 6:00 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats DU Notes. THE MATCHUP. No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey will...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Baseball adds three impact transfers at semester
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball has announced the addition of three transfer student-athletes ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Otto Grimm, infielder Garrett Bevacqua and lefthanded pitcher Payton VanBeck have joined the Huskies and are immediately eligible to compete this spring. "We are very fortunate to...
scsuhuskies.com
Riola named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, SCSU Baseball picked to finish third in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball earned two First Place votes and has been selected to finish third in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. Reigning NSIC Player of the Year Sam Riola was named the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?
Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
mprnews.org
The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range
When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Should Minnesota Boast Having One Of The ‘New’ World Wonders With This Rut?
Move over Lake Chipotle, Minnesota has a new world wonder, at least according to one person on Twitter. I will agree though that if I was faced with driving or walking near this HUGE rut I'd have second thoughts! Check this thing out!. Twitter user @_taylor_ snapped the photo of...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
4 Very Minnesota Things of Which We Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Comments / 0