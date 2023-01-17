ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Meier and Scribner Named 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award Nominees

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Men's Hockey defenseman Spencer Meier (Sartell, Minn.) and Women's Hockey forward Addi Scribner (Woodbury, Minn.) have each been named 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award nominees. The Husky pair are a part of a 15-player class, with SCSU as the lone school to feature a nominee from each of its men's and women's programs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) SCSU hosts No. 1 Ohio State in weekend series

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey returns home this weekend to host No. 1 Ohio State in a conference series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies and Buckeyes will drop the puck at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies Baseball adds three impact transfers at semester

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball has announced the addition of three transfer student-athletes ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Otto Grimm, infielder Garrett Bevacqua and lefthanded pitcher Payton VanBeck have joined the Huskies and are immediately eligible to compete this spring. "We are very fortunate to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Riola named NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, SCSU Baseball picked to finish third in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Baseball earned two First Place votes and has been selected to finish third in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. Reigning NSIC Player of the Year Sam Riola was named the conference's Preseason Player of the Year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Caitlyn Lorr, Mankato’s KEYC-TV Meteorologist?

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has been MIA on KEYC-TV for the last few days. This left the residents of Mankato, Minnesota to wonder what happened to Caitlyn Lorr and where she is. Fortunately, the meteorologist recently provided an update on her health via social media. Here’s what Caitlyn Lorr said about her absence from KEYC News Now.
MANKATO, MN
mprnews.org

The science behind Minnesota's Iron Range

When you think of World War II, geology doesn’t leap to mind. But consider this: During World War II, Northern Minnesota produced, by some estimates, 75 percent of the iron used in the war effort. This was the iron that went to steel plants, and the steel that went...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

