FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KQED
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club
This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
Napa Restaurant Bui Bistro Is Closing After 13 Years
According to an on-sale beer and wine license application, a new restaurant called Croccante is taking its place.
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
tourcounsel.com
San Francisco Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
The most outstanding brands at the best prices are in the San Francisco Premium Outlets. This is one of the best places to go shopping in San Francisco, just 40 minutes from downtown. They have almost 200 stores with brands for all tastes and pockets, but all with discounts. In the San Francisco Premium Outlets are the most recognized luxury fashion brands such as Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo among others.
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
hoodline.com
CB2 closing its Union Square store this week
Bad news for SF fans of the midcentury knockoff sofas and other modern accouterments sold by CB2 — the brand's 15-year-old store on Ellis Street, next to the newly open Central Subway entrance, is giving up the ghost. This follows the closure of Crate & Barrel, its parent store, last year.
sonomamag.com
Kapu Tiki Bar Opening in Petaluma
After what seems like a hundred years (OK, maybe just since last June), Petaluma tiki bar Kapu has finally opened to the public. Owner Michael Richardson is a longtime tiki bartender and co-author of “Liquid Vacation.” Chef Mike Lutz will helm the kitchen, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes. The bar has been outfitted with a mashup of faux Polynesian, midcentury, Indian Jones-meets-Blackbeard decor that will perfectly match the tropical drink that will set you on your seat after two sips.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home
The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
SFist
Whole Foods Moves In Again On Long-Vacant Former Best Buy Location at Geary and Masonic
Whole Foods has submitted new plans to occupy the space that Best Buy vacated way back in 2017, as the grocer continues its now nearly-six-year quest to be the new anchor tenant at City Center plaza at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. It was way back in September 2017 when...
7x7.com
10 Essential Restaurants That Have Defined San Francisco Dining in the Past 40 Years
San Francisco is considered one of the best food cities in the United States, but it wasn’t always that way. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that chefs exploring new and creative ways to use ingredients and incorporate global flavors found a home in the city. By the...
diablomag.com
East Bay Teahouses
Whether you want to start the new year by detoxing or indulging, there’s a tea for that—and a teahouse in the East Bay where you can sit and sip. When world-traveling tea lover Gabby Agheli opened the RoyalTea Garden, just off Pleasanton’s Main Street next to her family’s Baci Bistro and Bar, one big goal was to ensure that customers did not leave hungry. So in addition to offering more than 100 teas, she hired a Parisian chef to develop a seasonally changing menu of fresh and filling bites.
SFGate
Another popular retail chain to close SF location by end of week
CB2, the sister company of furniture and home decor store Crate & Barrel, is closing its San Francisco location by the end of this week. The company announced the upcoming closure of its Union Square location on its website and then again in a Google update, stating that the store at 34 Ellis St. will close its doors after Jan. 22.
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
SFist
Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont
Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
Futurism
The Golden Gate Bridge Is Emitting a Horrible Howling Sound
The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is releasing a mysterious and seriously haunting howl, giving those who drive over the bridge during high winds some serious chills. The noises are getting so loud, in fact, that they're starting to bother nearby residents. But as it turns out, IFLScience...
sunset.com
You Won’t Believe That a Family of 7 (with 5 Sons!) Lives in This Stunning Home
Take a look at this immaculate Danville, California, home with its calming and chic decor. Now, can you believe that a family of seven (with five sons) inhabit this space? Granted, I know that the photos we’re looking at are staged and styled for a photoshoot, but still… a pristine cream palette and children do not mix most of the time.
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
