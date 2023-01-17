ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend

(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What is a Michigan charter school?

Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan

Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates

A new study shows that there are direct correlations between a state’s economy and whether residents have access to abortion. And Michigan is, on average, faring better than states that have abortion bans in place.  The Washington, D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute study, published Wednesday, found that “the states enacting abortion bans are the same ones […] The post Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law

LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws

Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy