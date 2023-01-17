Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
Fox17
Michigan students' test scores continue to be a downward trend
(WXMI) — The pandemic and online learning definitely played a role in students’ standardized test scores, but researchers say below-average scores have been a steady trend before the pandemic. According to Tara Kilbride from Michigan State's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, in years leading up to the pandemic, Michigan...
What is a Michigan charter school?
Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
Report examines EV impacts on Michigan highway maintenance, funding
Road construction is funded by a tax on gasoline and diesel — a problem as more electric vehicles take to the road
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
WWMT
Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers plan ethics reforms amid 'several ongoing investigations'
Lansing — At least three criminal investigations have been examining in recent months the ways Michigan lawmakers raised or used political money, setting up a potential legislative reckoning focused on how policies should be crafted within state government. The probes are unfolding as a new set of Democratic lawmakers...
Michigan Lawmakers Say National Debt Default Could Impact Northern Michigan
Members of congress are hoping to prevent a default, something both federal and state lawmakers say could have a big impact on Northern Michigan. The federal government has hit its spending limit as the Treasury Department has begun taking ‘extraordinary measures’ to prevent the government from defaulting on its bills. A political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, John Zachman, says the large senior population in Northern Michigan could be impacted greatly if the government defaults.
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates
A new study shows that there are direct correlations between a state’s economy and whether residents have access to abortion. And Michigan is, on average, faring better than states that have abortion bans in place. The Washington, D.C.-based Economic Policy Institute study, published Wednesday, found that “the states enacting abortion bans are the same ones […] The post Study: States protecting abortion access have higher minimum wage, lower incarceration rates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’
It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) has opened the application window for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program, providing $238 million in federal funding through the […] The post Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
Michigan faith leaders call on new legislature to enact ‘sensible’ gun reform laws
Religious leaders in Michigan are joining forces to push the state legislature to enact sensible gun laws that will keep churchgoers safe. These leaders from differing faiths say they are coming together around their shared values to protect people in what is expected to be a safe place, after gun violence seen nationally has made it difficult for some to feel comfortable in places of worship.
Comments / 1