Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor
The scene is unsettlingly familiar: the Hell’s Kitchen community, faced with another missing person case, plans to gather outside The Q nightclub as yet another young man, this time, law student Jordan Taylor, remains missing after being spotted in Midtown, his phone found near the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Concerned residents, community leaders and Taylor’s friends and […] The post Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor appeared first on W42ST.
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that the around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
25-year-old shot and killed in Midtown housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Midtown housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body of NYC woman found tied up under pile of clothing in apartment
NEW YORK — A New York City woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday, bound and gagged and underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said Friday. According to police, Maria Hernandez, 74, was discovered by her sister, Maria Terrero, who also lives in the Manhattan apartment building, at about 10 p.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. The apartment had been ransacked, and Terrero found her sister with her hands and feet tied and unresponsive under the pile of clothes, according to WABC-TV.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bed-Stuy Is One Step Closer to Getting a Massive New Development Designed by Sir David Adjaye
Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn is headed for a transformation over the next decade, creating hundreds of thousands of feet of office and culture space inside buildings rising as high as 16 stories, papers filed Tuesday with the Department of City Planning show. The environmental review documents provide the first detailed...
Man steals $10,420 worth of lottery scratch off tickets in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A robber in Manhattan swiped more than $10,000 worth of lottery scratch off tickets from two stores, police said Sunday. On Jan. 15, the man asked for a free soda inside a Lexington Avenue deli near East 93rd Street, officials said. When the 21-year-old worker shot the man down, the robber demanded […]
Manhattan security worker stabs 2 after bottles thrown at hotel: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four people were arrested after a fight early Saturday at a Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants, police said. Three “disorderly males” allegedly threw glass bottles inside the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue near West 31st Street around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. A security worker was […]
13-year-old killed, 5 injured in Brooklyn fire
Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.
pix11.com
Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD
A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Wednesday, according to police. Man arrested in murder of woman found tied up: NYPD. A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria...
thenationalnews.com
Dolphins seen swimming in New York City's Bronx River
Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had seen dolphins frolicking in one of New York City's rivers. "It’s true. Dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week," the New York City Parks Department exclaimed in a tweet. "This is great news. It shows that the decades-long effort...
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then 7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice
The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Teen stabbed outside of high school in Lower Manhattan: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are searching Lower Manhattan for a knife-wielding man after a teen was reportedly stabbed in the back Friday afternoon right outside of a high school, police said. According to police sources,...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
