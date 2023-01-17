Read full article on original website
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
lansingcitypulse.com
End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps
Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
lansingcitypulse.com
Joe’s on Jolly offers a fresh take on bar food classics
Joe’s on Jolly, 2360 Jolly Road, Okemos, Monday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. joesonjolly.com. "... Mr. She Ate, fresh off a Melting Moments ice cream sandwich at the game, chose the poke bowl ($16). He developed a love for poke during our trip to Hawaii last summer; if you’re unfamiliar with what it is, the Joe’s version is a classic introduction. A bed of rice ..."
lansingcitypulse.com
Song of Welcome: A Refugee Development Center fundraiser
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Road, Haslett. “Song of Welcome,” a fundraiser hosted by Haslett Community Church, will feature music, photography and poetry from local artists in support of refugees who have settled in the Lansing area. Though the event is free, optional donations will be collected for the Refugee Development Center of Lansing.
lansingcitypulse.com
He ate, at Joe's on Jolly
Sometimes, you want to go where everybody knows your name. I’m sure you’re now singing the theme song of America’s favorite sitcom dive bar, with visions of regulars seated along the rail and friendly staff having as much fun as the clientele. What likely doesn’t come to mind when considering the bar scenes from “Cheers” is the food, which was rarely a focus outside of popcorn. Over time, dive bars have taken food far more seriously. Locally, burger baskets, cheese curds and fried pickles are popular items on bar menus, but recently, some dives have attempted to step up the quality of their gastronomic offerings.
Comments / 0