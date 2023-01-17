Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Langley wrestlers place third in tournament
The Langley Saxons had two individual champions to help the high-school wrestling team recently finish third in a tournament at Paul VI Catholic in Chantilly. Finishing first at 157 pounds was Robert Ronsckvitz with a 3-0 record and two pins. He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision. Langley’s...
W-L inducts six into sports Hall of Fame
The six inductees into the Washington-Liberty High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 were recognized in the school’s gymnasium the night of Friday, Jan. 13 between girls and boys varsity basketball games between the McLean Highlanders and W-L. The inductees are Doug Grove (Class of 1981),...
Sports Notebook: Girls wrestling
This season for the first time, girls wrestling is an official Virginia High School League sport, with a state-championship meet scheduled to be held and all. As a result, the sport is gaining traction this winter as far as interest and receiving coverage in newspapers, as well as on various social media sites. Also, there are specific matches, competitions and tournaments set up for girls only.
Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoops
With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
Sports Notebook: A classic MLK event
The one-day and second annual Spartan MLK Classic boys high-school basketball tournament held Jan. 14 at West Springfield High School was a well run and well-attended event. There were five varsity games played, beginning with a noon tipoff and concluding with a 7 p.m. contest. The Wakefield Warriors from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area played the fourth game of the classic, and won, against the host West Springfield Spartans.
Madison basketball teams 2-0 in district
With victories over the Chantilly Chargers and Centreville Wildcats in their first two Concorde District basketball games of the high-school season, the Madison Warhawks’ teams were atop the girls and boys standings when the week began. The Madison girls (12-2, 2-0) rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit to defeat...
Another field in McLean may get synthetic turf
Synthetic-turf athletic fields are popping up all over Fairfax County and now another is being planned for Linway Terrace Park in McLean. McLean Little League has proposed to pay for conversion of the diamond field (Field 2, which mostly is used for softball) at the park from grass to synthetic turf. (Field 1 at the 10.7-acre park, located at 6246 Linway Terrace in McLean, already is covered with artificial turf.)
Encore Learning preps for record number of spring courses
A total of 43 courses – split among in-person, “virtual” and hybrid formats – will be presented as part of Encore Learning’s spring 2023 semester, organizers have announced. It’s a record total for the organization, which last year celebrated 20 years of service to seniors...
Potomac School awards honors civic stewardship
Officials at the Potomac School in McLean announced Jan. 13 that Amanda Marshall, founder of Fair Chance and co-founder of Families4Families, would receive school’s annual Award for Exemplary Service. Marshall received the award during a school-wide assembly honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The...
Schools & Military, 1/19/23 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Hailey Sorrell of Vienna earned a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and Magdiel Grimes of McLean earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration during recent commencement exercises at the College of Charleston.
Fairfax County History, 1/19/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Sun circulation manager Frank Clarke recently completed his 27th mission as a radio operator in a Flying Fortress, bombing targets in Germany. •• The Sun’s editor says he prefers that future crossings of the Potomac be bridges, not tunnels....
MCA likes most pedestrian/bicycle projects near W. Falls Church Metro
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) on Jan. 4 passed a resolution supporting 19 of 20 proposed bicycle-and-pedestrian projects near the West Falls Church Metrorail station, but said one was too costly and likely unneeded. The city of Falls Church has granted permits for the mixed-use West Falls Development Project now...
Letter: Arlington leaders’ efforts on Missing Middle verge on Orwellian
Editor: On Jan. 3, incoming Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey publicly laid out five principles which he recommended should guide the county government’s housing policy. Chairman Dorsey’s principles are laudable. Unfortunately, unless his position on Missing Middle upzoning changes from how he described it in 2022, county policy...
Arlington Thrive executive director stepping down
After serving as executive director for seven years, Andrew Schneider has announced plans to step down from Arlington Thrive, which provides social-safety-net services to those in need across the community. “It has been an absolute pleasure,” Schneider said of the experience, saying the highlights included “building an incredible team that...
No surprise: N.Va. jurisdictions see lower home sales to end year
Northern Virginia’s five major jurisdictions posted a 24.3-percent decline in home sales from 2021 to 2022, and year-over-year dropoff for the month of December was nearly twice as large. A total of 32,784 homes went to closing in 2022, down from 43,871 in 2021, according to figures reported Dec....
New leader tapped for Chesapeake Bay Commission
It has been decades since the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) has needed to hire a new executive director. But after the retirement of Ann Swanson in November, the search was on – and it landed at the doorstep of Anna Killius. Her first day will be Jan. 25. Killius...
Newly elected delegate gets to work in Richmond
Less than 24 hours after winning office, one of Virginia’s two newcomers to the House of Delegates was in Richmond to start the session with her new colleagues. Democrat Holly Seibold sailed to victory over Republican Monique Baroudi Jan. 10 in the special election to fill the vacant 35th District seat in the House of Delegates.
County Board set to approve move of high school
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 are slated to take the procedural steps needed to permit the first half of a two-stage move of Arlington Community High School. Board members are expected to approve zoning changes to allow the school to operate in a Ballston office building for several years, until its new home is ready for occupancy.
Vienna welcomes newest officer to police ranks
The Vienna Police Department’s newest member, Officer Celines Fitchue, graduated Jan. 12 from the 82nd session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. The graduation marked the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures. The six-month basic-recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction.
Editorial: Could we lay off the abortion legislation in Va. this year?
One of the beauties of divided government in the corridors of power in Richmond is that the extremes of neither side will be able to gain much traction. But that, of course, doesn’t mean that those on the far left of the Democratic flank and far right among the GOP won’t be out pressing their social agendas, not out of any hope of getting them passed but largely to get their names before the faithful and use the exposure to try and raise campaign cash.
