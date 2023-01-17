Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
The downsides of a citizen legislature; Tax bill drama; Abortion bill is likely headed to court
A lawmaker's resignation illuminates the downside of Montana’s part-time legislature. The governor’s tax relief proposals face some bipartisan opposition. And another effort to make abortion illegal is likely headed to the courts. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally Mauk is joined by...
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and Thursday, aim to overhaul...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
Governor’s Tabled Tax Reform Bill Expected to be Reintroduced
A visibly disappointed Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday morning to address the fact that HB 222, his property tax refund and reduction bill had been tabled on Wednesday by a 14-7 vote. The Governor Came out Swinging after Tabling of his Property Tax Bill. Gianforte...
Bill Would Keep Corrupting Influence Out of Montana Elections
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, a bill heard in the Senate was all about keeping corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana’s elections. Senator Shelley Vance sponsored Senate Bill 117, which would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct...
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
19thnews.org
As states seek to scale back abortions, Montana wants to redefine medical necessity under Medicaid
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income people to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
Fairfield Sun Times
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
montanakaimin.com
Letter to the editor
We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.
Stunning Estimate: Revenue Generated in Montana by ‘Yellowstone’
The Dutton family ranch is a cash cow. And there's a fascinating new reveal on just how impactful it's been in Montana. The University of Montana's UM News Service just released a report on Paramount Network's TV series "Yellowstone", its resulting influx of tourists to Montana, and the amount of spending related to the show's epic success. When the UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director offers his observations, you know you're probably talking about some eye-popping figures.
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
Study: 'Yellowstone' brings 2M tourists, big money to Montana
A new study shows that the popular Yellowstone television series is bringing millions of visitors as well as millions of dollars to Montana.
How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames
Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
