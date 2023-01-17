ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Free Press

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
Newstalk KGVO

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Newstalk KGVO

Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Fairfield Sun Times

Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
montanakaimin.com

Letter to the editor

We must support our neighbors in the coming months because awful legislation snakes its way through the Montana legislature. Legislators will ask voters to change the constitution and outlaw abortion. Legislators will question why tribal reservations should exist or why enrolled tribal members should be “allowed” to vote or participate in Montana politics. Legislators will continue their war against the LGBTQ+ community with their animus and their loathing—a war in which youths and adults are dying just because they’re queer, a war in which only the one side is dying because only the other side is attacking.
Newstalk KGVO

Stunning Estimate: Revenue Generated in Montana by ‘Yellowstone’

The Dutton family ranch is a cash cow. And there's a fascinating new reveal on just how impactful it's been in Montana. The University of Montana's UM News Service just released a report on Paramount Network's TV series "Yellowstone", its resulting influx of tourists to Montana, and the amount of spending related to the show's epic success. When the UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director offers his observations, you know you're probably talking about some eye-popping figures.
Mountain Journal

How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames

Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
Daily Montanan

Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal

  In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
