Anadarko, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
LAWTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY — January 17, 2023 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's 2023 anniversary season includes five mainstage productions – The Play That Goes Wrong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK

