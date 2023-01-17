Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
KOCO
kswo.com
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
visitokc.com
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season
OKLAHOMA CITY — January 17, 2023 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's 2023 anniversary season includes five mainstage productions – The Play That Goes Wrong...
Edmond family receives trip of a lifetime after daughter’s health challenges
A deserving local girl and her family just received the surprise of a lifetime: an all-expenses paid trip to Florida's major theme parks.
Photos: Dogs, cats in need of loving homes
Volunteers are working overtime to try and find loving homes for abandoned animals in need.
KOCO
Mourners from Cyril and beyond come to pay respects for Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — Mourners from Cyril and beyond came to pay their respects to Athena Brownfield. There is a growing memorial for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Mourners from Cyril and beyond have been touched by the little girl and have come to pay their respects. "These little flowers here. I...
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
Major retail store chain closing another location in Oklahoma
A major retail store recently announced that they will be closing another one of their store locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the national retailer Kirkland's Home will be closing one of its Oklahoma stores in Lawton, according to local reports.
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
KOCO
Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center
NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
We Now Know 100% What’s Coming to Lawton, OK. on 34th & Cache Road
If you've been anywhere near the corner of 34th Street and Cache Road in Lawton, OK. you've probably seen all the construction going on. There have been rumors galore circulating about what new business is coming. Well after all the speculation and rumors it's been officially confirmed. We now know...
