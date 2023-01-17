NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.

