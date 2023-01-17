ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97

NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday. A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director. The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978....
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

