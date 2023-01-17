Read full article on original website
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Newport News School Board issues statement after public comments at meeting
The Newport News School Board said its members are "reflecting on each speaker’s comments" following this week's meeting.
Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support
Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.
Parent of one of Abby Zwerner's students: 'She is honestly an earth angel'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As a community in Newport News looks to heal, parents, teachers and students are demanding change from division leaders. Tuesday marked 11 days since a shooting inside Richneck Elementary School. A 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, in the middle of class, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
NSU Spartan Legion's 'Chief' Emery Fears passes away at 97
NORFOLK, Va. — The community will come together to say goodbye to a longtime band director of Norfolk State University's "Spartan Legion". NSU Athletics Foundation Hall of Fame member Emery Fears died on January 12. He was 97 years old. Fears, affectionately known as "Chief," was NSU's Director of...
USS Mesa Verde Commanding Officer relieved of duties
In a press release from the United States Navy, Captain Michael D. Nordeen has been the Commanding Officer of Mesa Verde in August 2022 and was relieved of his duties on Jan. 18 due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."
Shooting by 6-year-old at NN Elem. school raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger.
Commonwealth's Attorney to make announcement on VB pastor John Blanchard
Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney will be making an announcement regarding the criminal case against John Blanchard at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to county officials.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Another city employee cuts ties with Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The deputy city manager of Portsmouth no longer works for the city, an official confirmed Tuesday. A city spokesperson said as of Jan. 13, Robert Baldwin is no longer employed with the city. He also served as planning director. The spokesperson said Baldwin's salary was $174,978....
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher kept on top shelf of mother's closet, attorney says
The gun allegedly used by the first grader accused of shooting his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was kept on the top shelf of his mother's bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child's family, told CNN.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
Boy assaulted 2 staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
NBC12
6-year-old allegedly assaulted staff members on day of teacher’s shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - Parts of a Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot a teacher is still closed. The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate the shooting. Chief Steve Drew of Newport News police said his officers executed a...
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Person found with gunshot wound on Portsmouth Blvd. in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 4:09 p.m. in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Blvd.
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
WAVY News 10
Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
WAVY News 10
‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg on farewell tour
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.
