Woodburn, OR

Canby Herald

Clackamas County to offer housing mediation training Feb. 16

Starting Feb. 16, Clackamas County will be offering basic mediation training and housing mediation services in an effort to aid community members in resolving conflicts and preventing future evictions. These housing mediation services are offered at no cost to participants until June 30, and tenants and housing providers alike can...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

College Life - local students at college

Canby woman makes Belmont dean’s listCanby’s Kaylee Keeney was recently named to the Belmont University dean’s list for fall 2022 semester. To be included in the dean’s list, students must carry a minimum course load of 12 graded hours and earn a 3.5 or better grade point average with no grade below a C.
CANBY, OR

