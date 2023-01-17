Canby woman makes Belmont dean’s listCanby’s Kaylee Keeney was recently named to the Belmont University dean’s list for fall 2022 semester. To be included in the dean’s list, students must carry a minimum course load of 12 graded hours and earn a 3.5 or better grade point average with no grade below a C.

CANBY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO