Franklin, NC

tribpapers.com

Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot

Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread

Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
CULLOWHEE, NC
golfcourseindustry.com

David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community

The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Forest Service completes objection reviews for Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan

The U.S. Forest Service has completed its review of 891 objections to the Pisgah-Nantahala forest management plan it released a year ago, clearing the final hurdle to implement the first new forest plan since 1987. The 445-page objection response document details 104 issues raised by objectors, which covered nearly every...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

New hospital is offering more than expected

Franklin’s new hospital opened in September 2022, after years of dialogue, some skepticism, and a multi-million dollar price tag. But the Mission Health-affiliated (since 2013) Angel Medical Center’s move from the former facility on Riverview Street in Franklin has been “seamless,” according to Clint Kendall, Angel Medical Center’s CEO, and the new hospital is offering more than naysayers speculated.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night. Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC

