tribpapers.com
Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot
Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread
Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
Smoky Mountain News
Forest Service completes objection reviews for Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has completed its review of 891 objections to the Pisgah-Nantahala forest management plan it released a year ago, clearing the final hurdle to implement the first new forest plan since 1987. The 445-page objection response document details 104 issues raised by objectors, which covered nearly every...
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
themaconcountynews.com
New hospital is offering more than expected
Franklin’s new hospital opened in September 2022, after years of dialogue, some skepticism, and a multi-million dollar price tag. But the Mission Health-affiliated (since 2013) Angel Medical Center’s move from the former facility on Riverview Street in Franklin has been “seamless,” according to Clint Kendall, Angel Medical Center’s CEO, and the new hospital is offering more than naysayers speculated.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced Dec. 6 to 5 months of incarceration […]
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
WLOS.com
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
WSET
1 person dies, 2 escape after vehicle goes into Lake Santeetlah
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 23-year-old is dead after an SUV in which he was a passenger went off Thunderbird Mountain Road and into Lake Santeetlah about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Two others in the vehicle survived the wreck. “This is a road you drive on listening to loud...
WYFF4.com
Passenger dies when car goes off road and into North Carolina lake, troopers say
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 23-year-old man died when a vehicle went down an embankment and into a lake, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV went off Thunderbird Mountain Road in Graham County at about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday and crashed into the lake.
One dead after Upstate crash Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in a single vehicle collision in northern Greenville County. The fatal crash happened on Highway 414 about 6 miles north of Travelers Rest.
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night. Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.
