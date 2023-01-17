This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On the morning that Carlos Correa agreed to contract terms with the Mets, Brett Baty -- like so many with a vested interest in the club -- awoke to more than a dozen text messages from friends and acquaintances. As Baty was processing the news, his agent called to confirm that Correa was indeed coming to Queens, set to block him at his natural position of third base.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO