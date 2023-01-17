ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three reasons the Hawks should add at the trade deadline

The situation behind the scenes for the Atlanta Hawks reeks. Travis Schlenk has decided to step down, and it’s been reported that Nick Ressler’s (the owner’s son) opinion is being valued highly when it comes to basketball decisions. For perspective, Nick and I are both 27-years-old and have about the same amount of experience running an NBA franchise. If these reports are accurate, there is no avoiding eventual disaster.
ATLANTA, GA
Florence Carmela

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets visit the Suns

Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
ATLANTA, LA
FOX Sports

Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy