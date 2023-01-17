Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
“In my day … we didn’t make enough money to live on the rest of our lives” - Bob Pettit on why he retired from the NBA at age 32
But don't feel bad for the legend because he enjoyed life after basketball.
Chris Paul, Al Horford, And Kemba Walker Have All Paid Tribute To The Oklahoma City Thunder After Playing For Them
After Chris Paul recently thanked the Oklahoma City Thunder for all that they did for him, even Al Horford and Kemba Walker's tributes to the franchise went viral.
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Hawks should add at the trade deadline
The situation behind the scenes for the Atlanta Hawks reeks. Travis Schlenk has decided to step down, and it’s been reported that Nick Ressler’s (the owner’s son) opinion is being valued highly when it comes to basketball decisions. For perspective, Nick and I are both 27-years-old and have about the same amount of experience running an NBA franchise. If these reports are accurate, there is no avoiding eventual disaster.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter
The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game
Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners dip in final 1-131 rankings from The Athletic
For hopefully the final time of the season, we are looking at where the Oklahoma Sooners fell in a certain publication’s weekly rankings after their Cheez-it Bowl loss to Florida State. This time, it’s The Athletic’s turn. These rankings are done each week by Chris Vannini and, to no...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
15 moves the Saints should make to get back to the playoffs in 2023
With a 7-10 finish in 2022, the New Orleans Saints fell short of the playoffs. Ahead of the season, many expected to see the Saints move along to postseason play after what was considered a successful free agency and draft haul. Unfortunately, things did not go the way many expected in the Big Easy. Leaving a lot of questions to answer this offseason.
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans
We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets visit the Suns
Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game. The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix...
sportingalert.com
How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?
MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
FOX Sports
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
