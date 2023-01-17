Sheriff's Office releases names of 3 fire victims

Pasquotank County sheriff’s officials have released the names of the three family members killed in a house fire in the Newland community last week.

Mary Howell Williams, 71, Roxieann Bernice Williams, 44, and Jeremiah Williams, 19, were killed in a fire that broke out at their home at 1184 Millpond Road early Friday, according to a Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.

The report did not identify a cause of the fire.

The sheriff’s office previously withheld the fire victims’ names, saying not all of their surviving family members had been notified.

According to a sheriff’s office news release issued Friday, the house was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Deputies assisted the Newland Volunteer Fire Department in battling the fire.

According to radio traffic, a Pasquotank-Camden telecommunications officer dispatched fire, EMS and sheriff’s deputies to the house fire around 12:34 a.m. Friday.

A man at the scene of the fire Friday afternoon said his 71-year-old mother died in the fire, along with his sister, who was 44, and his nephew, who was 19.

The man said it was his understanding that the fire began with a heater in the home. His mother was on oxygen, and he believes the oxygen tank exploded in the fire. The radio traffic indicated a neighbor had reported hearing an explosion at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Pasquotank County Fire Marshal and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the fire’s cause. Pasquotank County Fire Marshal Tim Chesson is the lead investigator.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations of Elizabeth City is in charge of funeral arrangements for the Williams family members.