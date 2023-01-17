ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Parker: Expect ECPPS' turnaround to be headline-grabbing

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker doubled down this week on his expectation that ECPPS will move from a low-performing district to one known for excellent achievement.

In remarks Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast, Parker claimed that people should expect to see an article in The New York Times describing ECPPS as a model for education reform in America.

“We can do it right here in this school system in this community,” Parker said. “We have everything that we need right here in Elizabeth City to turn our schools around.”

Asked in an interview Tuesday what gives him so much confidence ECPPS can improve its academic performance — the district was designated “low performing” last year because of its number of schools where students scored poorly on state testing — Parker cited teachers and staff, community support, and the enthusiasm of the students themselves.

Parker said he feels really good about the teachers and principals who are serving students every day in ECPPS. “We have a lot of talent here,” he said.

Parker said he thinks there will be something really compelling for the public to latch onto once the district completes a new strategic plan. Work on the plan will begin within the next month and is expected to be complete by this summer.

During the district’s preparation of the strategic plan, school officials plan to listen to as many members of the public as possible, Parker said. That input should create a blueprint for success that students, teachers, staff, families and the community can buy into, he said.

As for immediate steps, the schools are focused on regularly monitoring how students are doing, Parker said. Teachers are tailoring lessons to address what students need extra work on, ensuring they are prepared to graduate, and providing good training opportunities for teachers and principals.

Regular monitoring using the NC Check-Ins process helps teachers prepare students for end-of-course and end-of-grade tests, Parker explained.

“We have got a lot of focus on monitoring student learning,” he said.

Knowing what students understand and what they are struggling to understand helps teachers know what they need to focus on.

“It helps teachers manage their time,” Parker said. “What we’re saying to teachers is, make every day count.”

ECPPS is using the NC Check-Ins for every subject that is tested through state-mandated testing.

Parker reiterated his belief that it makes no sense for educators to wait until a test at the end of the year to figure out how a student is doing in a class.

“We’re not waiting until April to figure out where our kids are,” he said. “If kids aren’t learning things, we’re jumping in and helpings kids out now.”

Teachers get results from the NC Check-Ins the same day so they can get right to work incorporating the information into their classroom lessons.

ECPPS also is doing a lot to train and support principals, Parker said.

“I do believe that the school principal has a tremendously profound role to play in influencing the direction of the school,” he said.

Demetrius Stokley, the district attendance counselor, has added a new role as graduation coach. Stokley builds strong relationships with students and makes sure they do everything they need to in order to graduate, Parker said.

“He’s just a great asset,” Parker said.

Another part of the graduation strategy is working with parents and students to be sure everyone understands exactly what ECPPS’ graduation requirements are and what it will take to fulfill them.

Parker said another thing that supports student learning is making sure administrative processes and operations are working well. Transportation is a good example.

He said the district hasn’t eliminated waiting lists and is not quite where it needs to be on having school buses run on time every day, but it has gotten very close.

“We’ve really done a good job of getting rid of those waiting lists, with some small exceptions,” Parker said. “That’s major progress for us.”

The school district currently has 48 bus drivers and a ridership of 3,369 students.

“So we’re making a lot of progress on buses,” Parker said. “That’s an area I’m very proud of.”

