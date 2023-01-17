Read full article on original website
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected. At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was...
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock
Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock
Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is likely to benefit from the strong business model, revenue diversification efforts and expansion initiatives. Also, the emphasis on sales-building initiatives to boost non-gaming revenues in Macau bodes well. However, a decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels is a concern. Let us discuss the factors...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Why Yelp (YELP) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
GEO vs. EGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks have likely encountered both Geo Group (GEO) and EastGroup Properties (EGP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their...
Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Carnival (CCL). Shares have added about 28.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carnival due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Novo Nordisk (NVO)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Astronics Spikes 42% On Friday After Key Debt Refinance Significantly De-Risked The Stock
American aerospace and electronics corporation Atronics (US:ATRO) spiked 41.8% higher on Friday, pushing the stock back to levels not seen since mid-2021. The rally was induced by a bullish preliminary fourth quarter trading update which included a key debt restructure that was a main point of concern for investors. In...
Why Is Rite Aid (RAD) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rite Aid (RAD). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rite Aid due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...
Is GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
