How long will Fortnite servers be offline?
The next Fortnite update is on the way, but before then we'll have to experience some server downtime
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
Sony just confirmed the entire PSVR 2 launch line-up with 13 more games
Sony has rounded out the line-up of games that’ll be available within weeks of the PSVR 2 headset going on sale on February 22. The company has revealed 13 more titles coming to the next-generation headset in 2023, but also drilled down into the 30+ games that will be available before the end of March. The company also said the Gran Turismo 7 update is ready for launch day.
ImperialHal slams “incompetent” Apex Legends devs after ‘UI images’ bug ruins game
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn as “incompetent” after Apex Legends’ infamous ‘UI images ran out of room’ error ruined a match mid-gunfight. Bugs and glitches have regularly affected Apex Legends players since its February 2019 launch. However, most have been...
Twitch streamer stunned as IHOP worker told to turn down $400 tip
Twitch streamer ScaryCheese tried giving a $400 tip to an employee at IHOP, only for the worker to be told they weren’t allowed to accept it. The topic of tipped wages in the United States has persisted for years on end. In many cases, tipped workers may earn a base pay lower than the state minimum wage.
Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Lucky Wishes option is best?
The Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest requires players to ‘choose a path’ between hatching Eggs, using Daily Adventure Incense, or catching Pokemon – but which is best?. Pokemon Go regularly features Timed Research quests or Special Research stories with branching paths, offering players a chance...
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
Dota 2 pro player claims he was forced to pee in a bottle during DPC match
In a bizarre turn of events, Tundra Esports’ Dota 2 player Oliver ‘skiter’ Lepko was forced to pee in a bottle during his team’s Dota Pro Circuit match against Into The Breach after admins refused to allow a bathroom break. The 2022-23 Dota Pro Circuit season...
Uber driver’s Pokemon Go grind strategy blows players away
One Pokemon Go fan showed off the impressive lengths their Uber driver goes through to get the most out of Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go has a lot of dedicated players throughout the community who log on every day to complete their daily tasks. However, there are some fans that go...
Warzone Mobile leak unearths Rebirth Island remake
Warzone fans were devastated when Activision removed Rebirth Island. Fortunately, the fan-favorite map may be set for a return with a catch. Rebirth Island provided Warzone fans a much-needed breath of fresh air when the small-scale map first appeared during Black Ops Cold War. Inspired by By Black Ops 4’s Alcatraz, Rebirth Island flipped the traditional battle royale formula on its head.
Incredible Banana Ana skin has Overwatch 2 players slipping over themselves
One creative Overwatch 2 player has looked to outdo Blizzard and its OW2 skin department with a hilarious and incredible custom-made cosmetic that turns support sniper Ana into a banana superfan. The fruity design, posted to Reddit on Jan. 19, is sure to increase her potassium levels at the very...
Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket
Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game. Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.
Apex Legends Jan 19 playlist update removes Olympus from rotation
Respawn Entertainment has removed Olympus from the current Apex Legends map rotation after players receive constant error messages. Apex Legends fans have experienced a frustrating few days following widespread connection issues that have completely barred some fans from playing at all. On top of those connection issues, many players have...
Retro reportedly working on unannounced game in established franchise
Despite Metroid Prime 4 news coming few and far between, a rumor suggests Retro Studios broke ground on its next endeavor. Nintendo announced Metroid Prime during E3 in 2017. Reportedly Bandai Namco Studios initially took the helm for completing the project. In 2019, development restarted under Retro Studios, the developers responsible for creating the first three Metroid Prime titles, Mario Kart 7, and two Donkey Kong games.
The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past Almost Had Many Different Names
There are few games in the classic "Zelda" catalogue that are as revered as "A Link To The Past," the third game in the series, and the first to incorporate iconic elements like the Master Sword and travel between parallel dimensions. It was a huge success and a marked improvement over the side-scroller "Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link," in part because it was a return to the top-down original gameplay style of the first "Zelda" game. It set a standard for all future "Zelda" titles to come.
Underrated “laser beam” SMG has zero recoil in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya has unveiled an underused SMG that’s a “laser beam” on Al Mazrah and deserves more attention in the current meta. SMGs are the top-tier choice at close quarters in Warzone 2, offering unmatched TTKs and a huge amount of mobility to outplay your foes.
New PS5 system update is freezing consoles, players warn
If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you’ll be faced with an update today. Rolled out globally, the new update introduces some long-awaited features but you may want to hold off for a little while. Some users have warned that their consoles have started freezing since downloading the update.
Apex Legends’ $160 recolor gun skin in Celestial Sunrise event sinks game’s monetization to new low
Cosmetics in Apex Legends can get pricey. It’s a free-to-play game in which cosmetics largely have no effect on gameplay at all, so most players have simply gotten used to the sticker shock that you see on some items that enter the game, such as Heirlooms. After all, if you play the game for as much time as you would be playing three or four $60 single-player games but for free, it gets a little bit easier to justify splurging on a cool knife or sledgehammer your favorite character gets to wield.
