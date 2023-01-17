ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
MSP to discontinue motorcycle unit for safety reasons

FLINT, Mich. - Effective immediately, Michigan State Police (MSP) is discontinuing the department's motorcycle unit. Troopers will be reassigned to patrol vehicles. MSP issued the following statement to Mid-Michigan NOW:. This was a decision made in the best interest of safety for our members and there will be no impact...
Special Olympics Michigan releases dates for 2023 Polar Plunges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready to get out of your comfort zone!. Special Olympics Michigan is scheduled to host more than 25 Polar Plunges across Michigan in 2023, a Special Olympics Michigan representative said. The organization aims to raise more than $1.2 million during what they consider their largest...
Consumers Energy makes $25M contribution to help homes and businesses

JACKSON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has announced it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses in an effort to assist those facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, which has been approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill...
Driver loses control, crashes into eyecare facility

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle and drove into the front of an eyecare facility Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the Lifetime Eyecare in Jenison, according to Ottawa County sheriff's deputies. June of 2022: Suspect charged in Grand Rapids' only...
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip

OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
