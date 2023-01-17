Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
MSP to discontinue motorcycle unit for safety reasons
FLINT, Mich. - Effective immediately, Michigan State Police (MSP) is discontinuing the department's motorcycle unit. Troopers will be reassigned to patrol vehicles. MSP issued the following statement to Mid-Michigan NOW:. This was a decision made in the best interest of safety for our members and there will be no impact...
Michigan taxpayers could see income tax rollback thanks to state's blossoming surplus
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's taxpayers could see a cut in their income tax as soon as this year, as the state's fiscal experts predict a major surplus that exceeded expectations. Last week's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference found Michigan has a significant surplus in revenue worth about $9.2 billion. The...
Michigan Corrections Officer Program aims to help officers earn required college credits
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Local corrections officers that need to earn their required college credits could get up to 15 credits tuition-free at Kellogg Community College. The Michigan Department of Corrections, or MDOC, requires that new officers earn 15 college credits within 24 months of employment, according to Kellogg Community College.
Michigan investigators use same DNA technology that identified alleged Idaho killer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Advancements in DNA testing is helping investigators nationwide crackdown on major murder cases. The impacts of these advancements, specifically DNA genealogy, have been seen right here in West Michigan. Chuck Christensen, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lieutenant, is no stranger to some of the state’s most...
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Special Olympics Michigan releases dates for 2023 Polar Plunges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Get ready to get out of your comfort zone!. Special Olympics Michigan is scheduled to host more than 25 Polar Plunges across Michigan in 2023, a Special Olympics Michigan representative said. The organization aims to raise more than $1.2 million during what they consider their largest...
Michigan leaders call for action following electric vehicle road funding report
LANSING, Mich. — Leaders from across Michigan met in Lansing Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. A report from Anderson Economic Group called, "The Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Road Funding in Michigan" was discussed along with solutions to the approaching crisis.
MPSC approves $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A seventeen-party settlement agreement by the Michigan Public Service Commission, or MPSC, is expected to grant a $155 million rate increase for Consumers Energy electric customers, according to a release by the MPSC Thursday. The agreement is a 43% decrease from what Consumers Energy originally looked...
Consumers Energy makes $25M contribution to help homes and businesses
JACKSON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy has announced it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses in an effort to assist those facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, which has been approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million in automatic bill...
SOS Benson's priorities in new Democrat-led Legislature include election worker safety
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced her priorities for the new legislative term Tuesday, including what Benson said was a focus on the safety of election workers and voters. Latest on Benson: Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal. During a press conference...
Lack of cold and snow in West Michigan brings some winter pastimes to a halt
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The unusually warm start to the year is taking its toll on some winter sports enthusiasts. The lack of prolonged cold and snow since late December means the season for ice fishing and snowmobiling has come to a screeching halt in West Michigan. This January...
Driver loses control, crashes into eyecare facility
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle and drove into the front of an eyecare facility Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the Lifetime Eyecare in Jenison, according to Ottawa County sheriff's deputies. June of 2022: Suspect charged in Grand Rapids' only...
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip
OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
