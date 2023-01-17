Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Migration drives German population to record high in 2022
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s population rose to an all-time high of 84.3 million people in 2022, after stagnating over the past three years, as Ukrainian refugees came to Germany fleeing the war. In 2022 there were 1.l million more people living in Germany than in the previous year,...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
msn.com
'The American dream became a nightmare': Venezuelans describe dangers and desperation amid U.S. asylum changes
MEXICO CITY — Mariantonela Orellana spent nine days in the dangerous Darien Gap jungle in the Colombia-Panama border, and she described her nightmarish ordeal. She crossed four rivers and nearly drowned; had a nervous breakdown, she said, because for hours she couldn't find one of her children; saw corpses of other migrants rotting on the trails; and as if that weren't enough, had to scare away some jaguars that began to stalk their makeshift camp in the thick jungle.
The Jewish Press
Biden Compares Illegal Immigrants to Holocaust victims. Where’s the Outrage ?
After two years of pointedly ignoring a problem largely of his own making, President Joe Biden finally made a brief visit to the U.S. southern border in El Paso, Texas. While there, however, he saw little of the human cost of the catastrophe, as he didn’t meet or see any of the illegal immigrants who have streamed across the border since he assumed office.
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government program launched Thursday is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans who can help 5,000 refugees adjust to life in the United States. “By tapping into the goodwill of American communities, the Welcome Corps will expand our country’s capacity to provide a warm welcome to higher numbers of refugees,” the department said in announcing the effort. When refugees from around the world arrive in the U.S., they face a dramatically different way of life. To ease that transition, the department traditionally has worked with nonprofit groups that specialize in refugee issues. Under the new program, five or more Americans could form a group and help fill this role, as well.
Poland ready to send Ukraine tanks even if Germany opposes it -deputy FM
WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even without Germany's re-export approval, a deputy foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a crunch meeting on weapons for Kyiv.
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system.
Poverty is a big killer in the UK. Where is the political will to defeat it?
I was born 77 years ago into abject poverty in the slums of Notting Hill. Time has passed and yet now we see people cripplingly impoverished by inflation and fuel costs. We see the threat of homelessness among people who have never been through it before. I would hate to see us return to the deep, painful poverty of the years I came out of.
The Jewish Press
INTO THE FRAY: “PEACE”- A Dictatorial and Deceptive Dictum
If you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. —Winston S. Churchill, in “The Gathering Storm”. …the...
newsnationnow.com
US mayors to discuss border crisis at annual conference
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Conference of Mayors will address the nation’s immigration crisis Wednesday. New York, DC, Chicago, and Miami are just some of the major cities that are seeing a relentless surge in the number of people flooding into the US illegally, some by foot, others by car or by boat, and the effects are costly.
3.5% rule: How a small percentage of authoritarians can change society for the worse...
According to a peer-reviewed study, protests can potentially change society if they reach a threshold of 3.5%. This article presents this as a good thing and - yeah it is a pretty good thing for protests looking for positive change. I have already written about how hard protests are and how difficult it is for them to succeed even in the modern world (with only 26% of violent revolutions succeeding and only 53% of peaceful protests succeeding). With these odds, it shows to people who still want to make a positive change that they do not have to convince too many people to potentially succeed and make a difference...
Social welfare services are being cut across the world – why? Podcast
Across the globe, health-care workers have gone on strike to protest the stress placed on them by the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, pushing already-strained services beyond their limits. These labour actions are part of the challenges faced by countries attempting to provide welfare services to their populations. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts about why social welfare services are being cut, and what actions governments may need to take to ensure better access. Welfare services – like unemployment benefits, health care and pensions – are how countries keep their populations healthy and...
