Can Exercise Protect Against Severe COVID-19?

A retrospective study showed that exercise was found to have a protective association to adverse COVID-19 outcomes. A recent study showed that being physically inactive and contracting COVID-19 led to a greater chance of hospitalization and mortality. “In the full sample, those who were consistently inactive were 191% more likely...
Taking a Daily Oral PrEP or Switching to a Long-Acting Injectable Would Prevent HIV Infections 36% and 44% Respectively

A mathematical modeling study for HPTN 083 demonstrated both forms of PrEP vs not taking anything remained efficacious in preventing infection. Investigators wanted to estimate the impact of PrEP regimens among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Atlanta, Georgia. They performed a mathematical modelling study for HPTN 083, and looked at long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB) and daily oral tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) vs not taking PrEP.
ATLANTA, GA
Investigational Janssen HIV Vaccine Found to be Ineffective, Study Discontinued

Based on the Data and Safety Monitoring Board DSMB’s recommendation, the study will be discontinued. Janssen, along with its global partners, announced it was discontinuing its phase 3 Mosaico study for their investigational HIV vaccine regimen after the results demonstrated that the regimen was not effective in preventing HIV infection compared to placebo among study participants.
Hepatitis C Treatment Also Reduces Liver Disease and Death

What is the hepatitis C treatment uptake among people who inject drugs?. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for hepatitis C virus (HCV) to be eliminated by 2030. While there is no vaccine for HCV, direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) can clear the virus from the body. However, HCV treatment uptake has historically been very low among people who inject drugs (PWID).
MARYLAND STATE
Drugs Commonly Used to Treat HIV and HBV May Reduce Immune Cells’ Energy

Tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B, may be simultaneously depleting the energy of immune cells. The antiretroviral drugs tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) are used around the world to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

