ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy