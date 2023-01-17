Read full article on original website
Related
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Apparent drawing of gun, threatening message found on wall of Marietta middle school, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a drawing of a gun with a date and an ominous message was found scrawled inside a student bathroom at a Marietta school. Parents with children at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy were just told about the threat this afternoon. Police said...
Cobb County middle school student attacks classmate
Two Cobb County middle school students were injured in an altercation Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown
Nearly two weeks after a man was arrested on charges related to the fatal shooting of a Gwinnett County car dealership employee, police have identified a second man suspected in the killing who remains at large.
Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex. On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects. Officers were informed that the group of men and...
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County family reeling after bullets shot into home
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted the home of a woman and her three young children as they slept. One of the bullets landed just inches from her toddler’s crib.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Car break-ins lead to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a series of car break-ins may have led to a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County. Investigators say shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 3400 block of Shepherds Path. At the scene, police found a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Cops: Photo released of car involved in fatal Clayton County hit-and-run
A photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Clayton County hit-and-run was released Tuesday, police said....
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
Fugitive arrested after fatally shooting man at DeKalb park, sheriff says
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that turned fatal at a DeKalb County park this month, a...
Comments / 0